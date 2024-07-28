France Shatters Fiji's Reign in Rugby Sevens with Stunning Gold Medal Victory
By Mohamed Bahaa
In an electrifying display at the Stade de France, Antoine Dupont led the French rugby sevens team to a historic gold medal victory at the Paris 2024 Olympics, ending Fiji's unparalleled dominance in the sport. The triumph not only marked France’s first gold medal of the Games but also showcased Dupont’s exceptional skill and determination.
Fiji, who had never lost a sevens match at the Olympics, entered the final with an imposing 17-game winning streak. The reigning champions struck first, but the momentum shifted dramatically when Dupont took the field just after halftime. His entry revitalized the French side, turning the tide in their favor.
Dupont's impact was immediate and decisive. He launched the second half with a breathtaking run down the left sideline from deep within French territory, culminating in a precise pass to Aaron Grandidier Nkanang, who crossed the try line to give France a 14-7 lead. This play set the stage for what was to come, as Dupont continued to dazzle both the crowd and his opponents.
As the match progressed, Dupont further stamped his authority by scoring two tries, securing a commanding 28-7 victory for France. The 69,000-strong crowd erupted in celebration, their cheers echoing throughout the stadium. This win was especially poignant for Dupont, who had shifted his focus from the traditional 15s format to rugby sevens, aiming to seize the rare opportunity of competing for an Olympic gold on home soil.
France's journey to the gold medal was anything but straightforward. They began the tournament with a 12-12 draw against the U.S., struggled against Uruguay, and suffered a 19-12 loss to Fiji in the group stage. However, their resilience shone through in the knockout rounds, with a gritty win over Argentina in the quarterfinals and a remarkable 19-5 comeback against South Africa in the semifinals.
The final match was a testament to France's tenacity and Dupont's brilliance, as they delivered a performance that will be remembered for years to come. The victory not only ended Fiji's Olympic sevens supremacy but also brought immense pride to the host nation.
In a thrilling bronze-medal match, South Africa overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Australia 26-19, adding to the drama and excitement of the rugby sevens tournament.
Antoine Dupont’s legacy is now forever etched in Olympic history, and his achievement has inspired a nation, as France celebrates their golden moment in the world of rugby sevens.