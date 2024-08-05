Free Jacks Dominate Seawolves to Secure Second Straight MLR Crown
“Although we fell short in the championship, what an incredible journey it has been! This 2024 season has been nothing short of amazing, and we owe it all to our incredible fans. Your unwavering support, cheers, and energy have lifted us higher than we could have imagined — even breaking sound records and number of fans in the stadium. Thank you, Seawolves fans for standing behind our players, coaches, and staff. Thank you for being the heartbeat of this team. We couldn’t have done it without you. Here’s to the memories we’ve made this season and the lessons we’ve learned along the way,” posted Seattle Seawolves on their Facebook page.
The New England Free Jacks and the Seattle Seawolves faced off in a thrilling Major League Rugby Championship final. This highly anticipated match showcased the best of rugby talent, with both teams vying for the coveted MLR Shield. The Free Jacks emerged victorious, securing their second consecutive championship title.
Snapdragon Stadium which was the venue for the highly anticipated match has already hosted a rugby sellout this year, surpassing even the attendance of Manchester United's recent friendly against Real Betis.
Nic Benson, chief executive of MLR said:
“The San Diego team owners hosting the game are putting a lot into it, It’ll be a great event. Ticket sales are great. We’re looking like we’re going to come out ahead of last year [when around 10,000 saw the Free Jacks beat the San Diego Legion in Chicago]. We’ve got a great window on Fox. So we’re excited.”
The New England Free Jacks made a dramatic exit from Quincy on Thursday, escorted by the city police. Typically reserved for post-match celebrations, this pre-game send-off added a touch of Hollywood to the Major League Rugby champions' departure for the championship game in California against the Seattle Seawolves. The team, known for its savvy marketing, turned their departure into a pre-game spectacle.
The Free Jacks defended their title for the second consecutive year with full-back Reece MacDonald crediting their one-game-at-a-time strategy for their success.
“At the start of the year, we talked about it a little bit,” said Macdonald. “But we also said that this was a new year, a new bunch of boys, and we wanted to leave our own legacy. “We just take it one game at a time. Every win we take, and we have got this far.
Allen Clarke's Seattle Seawolves are aiming for their third MLR championship title and their first since 2019. Meanwhile, the New England Free Jacks are seeking a repeat victory after their thrilling 25-24 win over the San Diego Legion in the previous year's final.
This year's MLR Championship marked a historic showdown between two former champions. The Seattle Seawolves, aimed to end a five-year title drought, while the New England Free Jacks defended their title.
When asked if the MLR could draw inspiration from the US women's thrilling bronze medal win in the Olympic sevens, Benson prioritized celebrating the women's achievement. He stated, "First of all, it's a women's moment. They should have their moment."
“We need to be evangelists of the game … so anything that gets a young boy or young girl excited about the game, looking into the game, researching the game, finding out more, is great for me. I don’t care if you’re a women’s sevens fan or an All Blacks fan, if you’re a rugby fan in the United States, that’s a win. Eventually you’ll be an MLR fan,” he added.