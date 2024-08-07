French Fiasco: Kolisi Heads Back to Sharks After A Disappointing Season At Top French Club
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Siya Kolisi, the Springboks captain, has been facing challenges as he tries to settle in at Racing 92 in France. There are ongoing discussions about ending his contract prematurely, which was originally supposed to continue until 2026.
Kolisi had agreed to move from the Sharks to Racing 92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup by signing a three-year deal. However, his time in Paris has been plagued by injuries, fatigue, and public criticism from the club's owner, Jacky Lorenzetti.
Rassie Erasmus, Springboks coach, has confirmed that negotiations between Racing 92 and the Sharks are currently taking place. He also mentioned that the Sharks had contacted SA Rugby to discuss and seek support for the move.
In some lighthearted comments, Erasmus joked that they didn't initially want Kolisi to come back, but they ultimately support his return. “We actually didn’t want him to come back but his agent kept nagging and nagging,” Erasmus said after he announced the names of the players who will play against Australia.
This is despite prior reports indicating that the Sharks were the most likely destination for Kolisi, despite starting his career with the Stormers and Western Province.
Jacky Lorenzetti, the club boss, openly expressed his dissatisfaction with his performances, mentioning that he'd “gained weight,” adding that he’d “lost shape” following their last match of the season.
Kolisi's return to South Africa is welcomed by the Springboks' head coach, who had previously expressed concerns about his future as the team's captain, preferring to have their captain based locally. “When we heard that Siya wants to come back, obviously it's an out-and-out Sharks resolution but we back it up and support it,” said the coach.
It's clear that the Sharks and Racing 92 need to agree on the release of Kolisi, possibly involving a transfer fee to buy him out of the remaining period of his deal. Furthermore, SA Rugby may assist with his salary through the PONI (player of national interest) scheme, potentially covering up to 80% of his earnings.