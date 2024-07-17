French Rugby Federation Responds to Argentina Incident with Tighter Player Curfew
By Priscilla Rotich
France Rugby is set to implement changes in the regulations concerning player outings after the recent arrests of Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou in Argentina.
The allegations of sexual assault have prompted the chief of France Rugby, Florian Grill, to address the need for stricter rules and guidelines when players are on tour. The incident involving the two young players has shed light on the importance of accountability and adherence to the existing framework.
The arrests of Jegou and Auradou have raised concerns about the behavior of players during their time off the field. Despite the players denying the allegations and claiming that the encounter was consensual, Grill emphasized the necessity of following the established rules to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. He said the responsibility lies with the players to respect the guidelines in place and ensure that they act in a manner that upholds the values of the sport. "We are going to change the rules. There is a set of rules, an exact set of rules that have been in place for years, based on autonomy and accountability," said Grill, adding that players “never followed those rules”.
Moving forward, France Rugby is committed to making significant changes to the rules governing player outings. The focus will be on reinforcing awareness among players and imposing stricter sanctions for those who fail to comply. The aim is to create a safer environment for all players and to prevent any similar incidents from happening again. By working together with the players, France Rugby hopes to establish a new standard of conduct that prioritizes respect, responsibility, and accountability.
In addition to implementing stricter regulations, France Rugby is also planning to provide education and training programs for players on appropriate behavior and conduct while on tour. This includes discussions on consent, respect for others, and the consequences of inappropriate actions. By equipping players with the necessary knowledge and skills, France Rugby aims to foster a culture of respect and integrity within the team.
France Rugby is also working closely with local authorities and organizations to ensure that any incidents of misconduct are promptly addressed and properly investigated. The organization is committed to cooperating fully with law enforcement and taking appropriate disciplinary action against any players who violated the rules. This zero-tolerance approach sends a clear message that misconduct will not be tolerated within the sport.