Frustration Mounts for Kenya’s Rugby Team Simbas As They Drop in World Rankings
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Kenya's national rugby team, the Simbas, faced a tough week at the Africa Cup of Nations in Nambole, Uganda suffering two defeats in a week. The semi-final defeat to Algeria saw the Simbas drop three places to 37th. The Simbas last won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013.
Tournament hosts Uganda finished fifth after a thrilling 34-31 win over Senegal. Uganda has overtaken Kenya to move up to 36th place, moving up one spot in a week when the rankings were updated.
Simbas head coach Jerome Paarwater was optimistic heading into the tournament, hoping the team would make a mark. The drop in rankings comes amid an early exit for Kenya's Sevens rugby team Shujaa from the 2024 Paris Olympics currently underway in Paris, France.
The Kevin Wambua-led side lost all their group games. In their last group game, the team lost 26-0 to Samoa to finish bottom of Group B at the Saint Dennis Stadium. This was the final match of the group stage after losing 31-12 to Argentina and 21-07 to Australia earlier.
Commenting on the performance, Wambua remained optimistic as he defended his boys. “I am quite happy with the performance of the boys because three-quarters of the team are new Olympians and that shows the team's potential “, said Wambua.
“The Olympic Games is the ultimate sporting competition. Our first match is against Argentina, the reigning series champions, and then against Australia, a team in the top three in the series standings.” “We are playing with players who have played in the World Cup and many seasons in the HSBC Sevens.”
Wambua remarked that the boys demonstrated their potential, noting that there was still opportunity for growth and stressing the importance of believing in the process.
Wambua blamed the Group B final defeat to Samoa on the players losing their spirit in the run-up to the quarter-finals on Thursday, picking up two unnecessary yellow cards that put them at a disadvantage that afternoon.
“The loss to Samoa was due to nerves and lack of discipline, but we had a chance to come together and the boys played a lot calmer. Kenya Shujaa is set to defend its title at the 2024 Safari 7s from October 11 to 13, an event that promises to deliver exciting rugby action.