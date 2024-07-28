Heartbreak in Paris: Australian Men's Rugby Team Falls Short of Bronze
By Mohamed Bahaa
Australia’s hopes for a medal at the Paris Olympics were shattered as the men’s rugby team finished fourth, succumbing to South Africa with a 26-19 loss after the final whistle.
Coach John Manenti's squad faced a significant challenge in the second half, playing with only six players due to a red card issued to captain Nick Malouf.
Despite trailing by 12 points, the Australians mounted a comeback to tie the game, only for South Africa to secure the victory with a last-minute try.
The match began with an intense pace as the Blitzboks pressed forward, but Australia’s defense quickly turned the tables. Nathan Lawson’s quick thinking led to a brilliant play, resulting in Ben Dowling and Dietrich Roache setting up Lawson for the opening try.
South Africa responded as captain Selvyn Davids executed a perfect chip and chase, narrowing the gap to two points by halftime.
The game’s momentum shifted just after the break when South Africa launched an offensive. Nick Malouf, attempting a crucial tackle, mistimed his effort and made head contact with an opponent. During the continuation of play, what seemed like a forward pass allowed Zain Davids to break through, putting South Africa ahead.
Malouf received a red card, and Davids’ subsequent try further extended South Africa’s lead.
True to their resilient nature, the Australians fought back. Corey Toole’s chip and chase rekindled hope, and Henry Paterson’s try with just 45 seconds remaining electrified the Australian supporters.
However, the match ended in heartache as Selvyn Davids dashed down the sidelines, passing to Williams who clinched the game-winning try a minute into overtime.
Australia found themselves contending for the bronze medal after a tough 31-7 loss to Fiji in the semi-finals. A solo try by Ben Dowling had Australia level at halftime, 7-all.
Yet, their struggle with restarts proved costly. Fiji capitalized on four dropped restarts, maintaining territorial dominance and scoring 31 unanswered points to secure their victory.
In the end, Australia's valiant efforts in Paris concluded just shy of the podium, their journey marked by moments of brilliance and resilience against formidable opponents.