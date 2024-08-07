‘I’m Gonna Keep Clapping Back’: Olympian Ilona Maher Shuts Down Body-Shaming Troll with Inspiring Response
By Priscilla Rotich
Ilona Maher has proved herself as the ultimate TikTok sensation with her 1.9 million followers celebrating her achievement. The 27-year-old played a key role in guiding Team USA to secure its inaugural bronze medal in rugby on Tuesday by beating Australia 14 to 12 in the Paris Olympics Rugby 7s.
In addition to her success as an Olympic athlete, Maher has become a key figure in promoting body positivity. Recently, Maher used the platform to gracefully address a critic who had negative comments about her weight and body mass index (BMI).
“I bet that person has a 30 percent BMI,” the comment about body-shaming read, to which Maher responded in a video: “I think you were trying to roast me, but this actually is a fact. I do have a BMI of 30 – well, 29.3 to be more exact”. “As long as haters keep saying dumb stuff, I’m gonna keep clapping back,” she added.
Maher has acknowledged that she has always been labeled as "overweight" based on BMI standards throughout her life, but she has asserted that she refuses to allow the scale to dictate her self-image.
“BMI doesn’t really tell you what I can do. It doesn’t tell you what I do on the field, how fit I am,” Maher stated. “It’s just a couple numbers put together. It doesn’t tell you how much muscle I have or anything like that. So yeah, I do have a BMI of 30.”
“I am considered overweight,” she added, before telling her haters: “But alas, I’m going to the Olympics and you’re not.”
Before the beginning of the upcoming summer games, Maher emphasized the crucial message that beauty comes in all body shapes. “As the Olympics officially start today, I want you all to take a look at all the different body types on display,” She made the statement in a video on July 26, before the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony.
“All body types matter. All body types are worthy, from the smallest gymnast to the tallest volleyball player, from a rugby player to a shot-putter to a sprinter. All body types are beautiful, can do amazing things. So truly see yourself in these athletes and know that you can do it, too.”