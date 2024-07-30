Ilona Maher: A Rising Star in Rugby And Social Media Influencer
Ilona Maher is a talented American rugby union player who has made a significant impact on the sport. Known for her athleticism, strength, and determination, she has quickly risen to prominence in the world of rugby. Her online influence has intensified significantly in the days since the Paris Olympic Games began.
27-year-old Maher said of her side hustle, “First, it was a way to get my message out there, a way to get my team out there, especially in Tokyo, it worked to [encourage] people to tune in to our sport, get eyes on our sport. Then, personally, it’s become a brand-building thing. I’m a female athlete in a sport that’s not very big, especially in America. It’s not a money-making sport …. I want to make sports a career and I don’t think many women can think that way.”
Maher's impact extends beyond her impressive performance on the field. She has been instrumental in popularizing rugby in the United States, especially among younger audiences. Her active presence on social media has helped popularize the sport and won her millions of fans in TikTok and Instagram.
Ilona Maher, who captured the spotlight at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, has transformed her fame into a substantial social media empire. With over 3 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, she has outshone even established US Olympic icons like Katie Ledecky and Noah Lyles.
In today's attention economy, social media has become a powerful platform for athletes to build personal brands. Ilona Maher has mastered this, turning her rugby stardom into a multifaceted career. With a social media reach comparable to major TV networks, she’s secured deals with top brands such as Secret, L’Oréal, and New Era. Her entrepreneurial spirit is also evident in her co-founded skincare line, Medalist.
“It is really important to have a profile, and a profile for our sport,” said Maher. “It’s about building the brand. We are female rugby players – we’re not getting million-dollar contracts, we’re not getting paid the money that we should be. Me and my friends are keen on getting the sport out there and getting us noticed. It’s important in the US where so much attention is on other sports. And I think it’s just about showing the personality that the women have. The game is very strong, not just for men, but for women too.”
While Maher has undeniably built a formidable social media presence, her on-field performance is equally impressive. In the USA’s dominant 36-7 victory over Japan, she showcased her raw power with a punishing stiff-arm that led to a spectacular try. This highlight, among others, solidified her status as a force to be reckoned with. Maher continued her strong play in the subsequent match against Brazil, scoring another try to secure the Americans’ spot in the quarterfinals.