Ilona Maher Making More NFL Players Into Rugby Fans
US rugby star Ilona Maher is making NFL fans left and right. Maher played a key role in the historic Bronze medal Paris 2024 Olympic effort from the USA Women's 7s.
Jason Daniel Kelce the ex-NFL center who played his entire 13-year career for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League has become a fan of Maher and USA Rugby. He was in attendence for the Bronze Medal match and Maher gave him a shout out in a post match interview.
In a video posted on social media by the Eagles, Kelce and Maher faced off in a friendly arm-wrestling match.
Mean while NFL Raven running back Derrick Henry was shown a clip of Maher at the Paris Olympics and was impressed with Maher dishing out Henry’s own trade mark stiff arms to her international opponents.
He said in the viral clip as he watched Maher mow them down:
“Get off of me! Oh yeah, she got it, the mindset, running strong and hard, not trying to go down. Get into the end zone by any means. I love it. Make me want to get out there too.”
American Derrick Henry, often referred to as "King Henry", is a dominant force in the NFL and currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens. Known for his imposing size, incredible power, and surprising speed, he's become one of the league's most feared running backs.
A dynamic force on the rugby pitch, Ilona Maher has rapidly ascended to prominence in the sport. Renowned for her athleticism, power, and unwavering determination, she has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. With a significant surge in online following since the Paris Olympics, Maher has become not only a sporting icon but also a cultural phenomenon.
“It is really important to have a profile, and a profile for our sport,” said Maher in media reports. “It’s about building the brand. We are female rugby players – we’re not getting million-dollar contracts, we’re not getting paid the money that we should be. Me and my friends are keen on getting the sport out there and getting us noticed. It’s important in the US where so much attention is on other sports. And I think it’s just about showing the personality that the women have. The game is very strong, not just for men, but for women too.”
The U.S. women's rugby sevens team fell short in a hard-fought semifinal in the Paris Olympics against New Zealand but bounced back in spectacular fashion to secure the bronze medal with a thrilling victory over Australia.