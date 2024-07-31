Ilona Maher Overtakes Siya Kolisi as Instagram's Top Rugby Star
By Mohamed Bahaa
Ilona Maher, a standout in USA Women's Sevens rugby, has seen her social media presence skyrocket during the Olympic Games, thanks to her humorous and light-hearted content.
Following the Springboks' victory at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, their captain Siya Kolisi's Instagram followers surged past one million, making him the most followed active rugby player at the time. Kolisi's following continued to grow, reaching 1.3 million. However, Maher has now surpassed this milestone, boasting 1.4 million followers, a number that is expected to rise as she competes in the Paris Olympics.
Maher's Instagram success is marked by her unique approach. Unlike Kolisi or even Antoine Dupont, who recently crossed the one million follower mark, Maher fills her feed with quirky, funny videos and clever transitions that intertwine with rugby nuances. This approach has become even more prominent during the Paris Games, where she offers fans an entertaining glimpse into life in the Olympic Village.
Her genuine and personal way of engaging with social media is refreshing and significantly contributes to the sport's growth, not just in the USA but globally. Maher's popularity has made her a key figure in rugby, transcending the women's game and impacting the sport as a whole.
The importance of her contribution to rugby and the rise of women's sports was evident as a record crowd gathered at Stade de France for the opening day's action. Maher's ability to captivate and entertain through social media has established her as a trailblazer in the sport, inspiring fans and athletes alike.
Maher's influence extends beyond her entertaining posts. She uses her platform to highlight important issues, advocate for women's sports, and connect with a diverse audience. Her relatable and down-to-earth personality resonates with fans, making her a beloved figure both on and off the field.
Maher presence on social media not only promotes rugby but also encourages young athletes to pursue their dreams and embrace their unique personalities. Maher's rise to the top of Instagram's rugby rankings is a testament to the power of authenticity and the growing appeal of women's sports in the digital age.