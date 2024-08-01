Ilona Maher Pioneering Rugby’s Future through Social Media
By Mohamed Bahaa
Ilona Maher has made headlines not just for her impressive performance in Rugby Sevens at the Olympic Games, where she helped Team USA secure a bronze medal, but also for her meteoric rise in social media fame during her time in Paris.
Within a week, Maher saw her Instagram followers surge to over a million, eventually becoming the most followed rugby player on the platform, surpassing prominent figures like Siya Kolisi and Antoine Dupont. Her popularity continued to climb, hitting the two million mark and nearing the same milestone on TikTok, all while competing and winning a medal.
Maher’s social media presence is marked by its light-hearted, humorous content that offers a refreshing glimpse into the life of a female rugby player and an Olympian. Her engaging reels, especially those depicting life in the Olympic Village, have captivated many.
Using her influential platform, Maher addresses significant issues such as body positivity, making her a relatable and inspiring figure for her followers.
Driving Rugby's growth
Maher initially ventured into social media with the aim of drawing attention to rugby, a sport still developing in the United States.
“First, it was a way to get my message out there, a way to get my team out there,” Maher explained. “Especially in Tokyo, it worked to [encourage] people to tune in to our sport, get eyes on our sport. Then, personally, it’s become a brand-building thing.
“I’m a female athlete in a sport that’s not very big, especially in America. It’s not a money-making sport …. I want to make sports a career and I don’t think many women can think that way.”
Maher’s rise to prominence places her in a unique position to be a pivotal figure in promoting rugby in the U.S., a crucial role with the men’s and women’s World Cup slated for 2031 and 2033, respectively.
“It is really important to have a profile, and a profile for our sport,” Maher emphasized. “It’s about building the brand. We are female rugby players – we’re not getting million dollar contracts, we’re not getting paid the money that we should be.
Evolving of the game
Rugby has evolved significantly, with the women’s game, both in sevens and XVs, experiencing remarkable growth, as evidenced by record-breaking audiences at the Olympics and other events.
Ilona Maher is far more than a popular figure on TikTok. She represents the new era of rugby, advocating for inclusivity and unity. Her influence is vital for the sport's future, making her a key player in rugby’s development and outreach.