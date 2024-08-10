Last Lap: Eagles 7s Coach Mike Friday Hangs Up Boots After 10-Year Stint
By Priscilla Rotich
Mike Friday, the 52-year-old from England, has decided to step down as Head Coach of the USA Men’s Eagles 7s program after leading the team for a decade.
His announcement came just before two weeks after his final tournament in charge at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Friday took on the role before the 2014-15 World Sevens Series and immediately made a significant impact, helping the team improve their standing on the circuit from 13th to 6th.
Under his guidance, the Eagles consistently achieved top-6 finishes for five seasons in a row, with their best performance being a 2nd-place overall finish in 2018-19.
They also secured three tournament wins, including victories in London in 2015, and in Las Vegas in both 2018 and 2019.
During Friday’s tenure, the Men’s Eagles successfully qualified for all three Olympic tournaments, but they were unable to reach the podium in any of them. They finished 9th in Rio 2016, 6th in Tokyo in 2021, and 8th in Paris in 2024.
In a statement, Friday said that he has thoroughly enjoyed supporting and caring for all the teammates and had the pleasure of running alongside them.
Adding that watching their growth as rugby players and individuals has truly been a delight. Having witnessed their personal development both on and off the field with a sense of pride, he said he did not doubt that each one of them would achieve further success.
Friday expressed his gratitude to the staff for their unwavering energy, dedication, and hard work. He acknowledged that each of the players was pushed hard, commending their selflessness during the difficult times. He said that he never took it for granted.
He sent a special thanks to the Golden Eagles, who have been the foundation of the sevens programs over the last decade.
Friday added that he eagerly looked forward to continuing their partnership with USA Rugby, and wished the organization, players, and fans all the best for success in LA 2028.
“I will always be watching and supporting from afar, I wish the new custodians of the program the very best as they get ready to buckle up!” said Friday. “The strength of the pack is the dawg, and the strength of the dawg is the pack. Over and out, Mike.”