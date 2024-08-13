Linking Up but Losing Ground: USA Women's Rugby Team Drops Two Places in Rankings
By Priscilla Rotich
In the latest World Rugby Women’s Rankings, the USA dropped two spots to ninth after a tense 17-17 draw with Japan in Kitakyushu.
Despite Japan scoring three tries to the USA's two at Mikuni World Stadium, the consistent kicking of McKenzie Hawkins helped the USA secure a draw in the first of their two-Test series.
At half-time, the USA was leading 14-12, with Olivia Ortiz and Summer Harris-Jones scoring tries converted by Hawkins. However, an unconverted home try early in the second half put Japan in the lead.
Even though the Women’s Eagles spent most of the match in Japanese territory, they had to wait until the final two minutes to equalize.
Hawkins confidently scored from the kicking tee, bringing her total points for the match to seven and ensuring the match ended in a draw.
The draw earned Japan 0.34 rating points, but they remain in 11th place, 4.97 points behind Ireland in 10th.
Following this result, the USA dropped from seventh to ninth after losing 0.34 rating points.
Wales and Italy benefitted from the draw, climbing to seventh and eighth place respectively in the rankings.
WXV, running from 27th September until 12th October, is crucial as teams prepare for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, with six final qualification places on the line for those who are yet to secure their spot.
The USA's lead over Ireland has now decreased to just 0.71 rating points, and there are only 1.75 points between the Women’s Eagles in ninth place and Scotland in sixth place.
The match on Sunday was valuable preparation for both teams. Japan will participate in WXV 2 in South Africa, where they are set to play the hosts, Scotland, and Wales.
Meanwhile, the USA will make their top-level debut next month and are scheduled to play England, France, and Ireland in Canada.
The second and final Test of the USA’s tour will take place at Shizuoka Stadium next Saturday. Following their draw, the Eagles coach Sione Fukofuka showed optimism in their next faceoff against Japan.
“Next week we’re going to work on our attacking breakdown, attacking quicker, using the ball more, finding edges in space, and taking more advantage of our line out and maul," said Fukofuka, adding that the Japanese side “… put pressure at breakdown.”