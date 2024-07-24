Major League Rugby Playoffs: Underdogs Shine, Global Talent Takes Center Stage
By Mohamed Bahaa
As the Major League Rugby (MLR) Playoffs kick off, the battle for the Shield intensifies, promising a thrilling post-season. Last weekend's Conference semi-finals lived up to the hype, delivering a series of captivating matches that defied expectations. Here are five key insights from these pivotal fixtures:
1. Dallas Jackals Pull Off a Shocking Upset in Houston
Few could have predicted the Dallas Jackals’ stunning victory over the Houston SaberCats. Entering the post-season for the first time, the Jackals faced a daunting challenge against the league's top seed. The SaberCats boasted an impressive 14-2 record, while Dallas managed only six wins all season. Yet, against the odds, Dallas secured a 34-22 win at SaberCats Stadium.
From the start, the Jackals dominated with a clinical performance, defying expectations of being labeled merely as ‘plucky’ or ‘courageous.’ Ronan Foley and Connor Winchester set the tone by scoring early tries, and a crucial second-half blunder by Houston’s Tautalatasi Tasi allowed Sam Tuifa to set up Jason Tidwell for a decisive try. The SaberCats now face an extended off-season to reflect on their inability to rise to the occasion, while the Jackals’ disciplined approach marks them as a team to watch in the upcoming matches.
2. Seattle Seawolves Edge Past San Diego Legion in a Thriller
In a nail-biting encounter in the Pacific Northwest, the Seattle Seawolves once again outplayed the San Diego Legion, winning 30-28. This marks the fourth time Seattle has triumphed over their Californian rivals in post-season play. The intense match featured missed penalties, yellow cards, and brilliant tries, setting up the Seawolves for a home game against Dallas.
Despite Seattle's victory, questions loom over the Legion’s future, especially concerning their aging stars like Matt Giteau, who at 41, came out of retirement for one last shot at glory, and Ma’a Nonu, who turned 42 in May. The Legionnaires face an uncertain off-season as they ponder the fate of their veteran players.
3. New England Free Jacks Overcome Old Glory DC’s Resilience
The New England Free Jacks had to dig deep to secure a 33-29 victory over Old Glory DC, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. Thanks to tries from Reece Macdonald, Jed Melvin, and Oscar Lennon, along with Jayson Potroz’s reliable kicking, the defending champions narrowly escaped defeat.
Despite facing tougher competition this season, the Free Jacks have consistently found ways to win. Meanwhile, Old Glory DC showed significant promise under new head coach Simon Cross, with Connor Buckley’s hat-trick highlighting their potential for next season. The Free Jacks now turn their attention to a critical matchup against the Chicago Hounds, knowing a slow start could jeopardize their title defense.
4. Chicago Hounds Adapt to Overcome NOLA Gold
Traveling to Louisiana, the Chicago Hounds had to contend with both the NOLA Gold and the challenging conditions. High temperatures and humidity turned the ball slippery, but the Hounds came prepared. Training with trash bags under their jerseys to simulate the conditions paid off, as they secured a 45-21 win.
After a close first half, the Hounds broke away, with standout performances from Adriaan Carelse and Billy Meakes. The victory marks the Hounds' first playoff success and underscores their adaptability and strategic planning.
5. All Blacks' Californian Visit Boosts Rugby's Profile
Although not an MLR match, the All Blacks' 47-5 win against Fiji in San Diego held significant importance. Hosted at the San Diego Legion's Snapdragon Stadium, the event drew 33,217 fans, highlighting rugby's growing appeal in the USA. As the stadium is considered for future Test matches and the 2031 Rugby World Cup, this match underscored Southern California's status as a rugby hotspot.
The All Blacks’ presence attracted fervent support, with cheers for stars like Ardie Savea echoing through the stands. This exhibition match not only reinforced New Zealand’s allure but also amplified rugby's potential popularity in the United States, paving the way for more international fixtures that could elevate the sport's profile across the country.