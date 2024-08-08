Match Officials Confirmed for WXV 2024 Rugby Action in Canada, South Africa, and Dubai
By Priscilla Rotich
The first two rounds of WXV action on three continents in September and October will be officiated by a total of 18 match officials from 11 different nations.
Warm-up matches across August and September will be overseen by ten officials. In September, Aimee Barrett-Theron from South Africa and Sara Cox from England will make history as the first women to referee 40 tests.
Appointments for the first two rounds in each level of WXV, World Rugby’s global international women’s 15s competition, have been made, with each of the six referees on the respective panels set to officiate one match.
Aimee Barrett-Theron will achieve the groundbreaking milestone by refereeing England versus New Zealand at Twickenham on 14 September. Six days later, Sara Cox will share the milestone when she referees Wales versus Australia in Newport.
World Rugby has revamped its match officials’ strategy to prepare for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England, which includes establishing pathways and processes to enhance the global presence and quality of international match officials.
The strategy will be put into action during WXV 2024, with one member of the new Women’s Emirates World Rugby High-Performance Match Officials structure present at each level to collaborate with the panels.
Su Carty, Chair of the Selectors for Women's World Rugby High-Performance Match Officials, stated: “In line with the new strategy for match officials, the expanded international calendar presents an important opportunity to drive forward standards in tandem with providing exposure for a wider group of match officials to our premier competitions, vital to expanding the talent pool.”
“This will enable us to build towards Rugby World Cup England 2025 and beyond,” Carty added while congratulating all those who were selected.
Alhambra Nievas, World Rugby Elite Women’s Match Officials Manager, will be in Vancouver, while Women’s 15s Elite Head Coach Joy Neville will be in Cape Town, and Amy Perrett, Women’s Pathway Development Coach, will be in Dubai.
After round two is completed, appointments for the final round of matches at each level will be scheduled.