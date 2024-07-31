New Era Dawns in African Rugby as Reigning Champions Namibia Miss Out In The Finals
By Priscilla Jepchumba
A new chapter unfolded in the final of the Rugby Africa Men's Cup 2024 in Kampala, Uganda when neither Namibia nor Kenya participated in the final for the first time in more than 10 years.
Algeria, who previously finished third in the 2022 tournament, reached their first final after defeating Kenya 20-12. They faced Zimbabwe on Sunday, who caused a major upset by defeating the reigning champions Namibia 32-10 in the other semi-final held on Wednesday.
Zimbabwe's only previous title win at this level was in 2012 when they defeated Uganda 22-18 in Tunisia. Now, they got the opportunity to win the title for the second time, which was a significant confidence booster as they prepare for the regional qualification for the Rugby World Cup 2027.
However, Zimbabwe competed against a highly performing Algerian team. Algeria's impressive performance in the semi-final pushed them to a new record position in the World Rugby Men's Rankings.
Algeria's full-back Julien Serge Caminati has been instrumental, contributing to over half of their points through excellent kicking. Zimbabwe’s win against Algeria could propel them up three positions to 27th in the rankings, just two places below their highest-ever ranking.
SABLES skipper, Hilton Mudariki showered their coach Benade with praise after their 29-3 win against Algeria in the finals. “Coach has a very big heart,” said Mudariki: “He plays for us, he coaches us like his family and we are one family as a result,” added Mudariki.
Namibia’s lowest position was 29th, which was held for just one week in September 2006. Namibia secured third place in the tournament after trouncing Kenya 38-27, affording a bronze.
In addition, the tournament hosts Uganda will compete for the fifth place against Senegal, while the match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso will determine the seventh place at the Mandela National Stadium.