New Zealand Rugby Champion Sarah Hirini Triumphs Despite Severe Injuries
By Mohamed Bahaa
New Zealand women's sevens captain Sarah Hirini has shed light on her seemingly somber expression on the podium after securing gold at the Paris Olympics, attributing it to the intense pain she endured during the tournament.
Hirini faced a major setback in December when a severe knee injury in Dubai sidelined her for the remainder of the SVNS Series season. At 31, she was on crutches while her team reached the Cup Final that weekend. Subsequently, Hirini had to return to New Zealand, parting with her team amidst an emotional farewell and a haka at the airport before embarking on a 17-hour flight home.
Despite these challenges, Hirini made a remarkable comeback seven months later, earning a spot in Team New Zealand's rugby sevens squad for the Paris Games. Her relentless effort to recover paid off when the team roster was announced in June. Leading her team at Stade de France, Hirini scored a memorable try against China in their opening match.
Hirini's resilience was further showcased during the gold medal match against Canada. She took a hard hit to the face but still managed to set up Stacey Waaka for a crucial score. Although New Zealand triumphed 19-12, Hirini’s face reflected pain rather than joy on the podium.
“If you were wondering why I looked so sad on the podium,” Hirini wrote on Instagram, “I promise it was one of the happiest days of my life BUT I was in some amount of pain from the knock I got on my cheek.” Post-match scans revealed multiple fractures in her face, which, fortunately, required only rest for recovery.
This victory also marked the end of illustrious careers for her teammates Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Tyla King, both retiring as two-time Olympic champions. Hirini, who had previously been New Zealand’s flag bearer at the Tokyo Games, was nearly moved to tears while discussing Woodman-Wickliffe’s retirement and the legacy she leaves behind.
Sarah Hirini’s unwavering determination and ability to persevere through pain epitomize her strength and resilience, cementing her status as one of New Zealand’s toughest rugby players.