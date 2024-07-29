New Zealand’s Scott Barrett Set to Miss First Two Rugby Championship Rounds with Finger Injury
By Priscilla Jepchumba
New Zealand rugby player Scott Barrett sustained finger injuries during the second test against Fiji and is currently being monitored. He is expected to miss the first two rounds of the Rugby Championship from August 10.
Barrett's injury occurred on 20 July during the second test against Fiji. Despite the announcement of the 36-man Rugby Championship squad, his fitness will be closely tracked. Head coach Scott Robertson initially selected a 32-man squad for the two Tests against England and Fiji, both of which resulted in New Zealand's victory.
Robertson is determined to retain all those players and has included four more caps in the squad, with the first two tests scheduled against Argentina in Wellington on August 10 and Auckland on August 17.
The head coach has added four more players for the championships, including Sam Cane. The former captain and 95-test veteran has made a return after recuperating from a back injury, strengthening the team's depth. In addition, Hurricanes defender Ruben Love has received his first international call-up.
All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen emphasized the impact of the running game on the opposition's defensive strategies and the importance of instinctive play. He also stressed the significance of balance, skillful game management, and the ability to create possession with well-executed moves during the game.
Cam Roigard, who had earlier been injured, has also been making significant progress and has been actively involved in the Wellington team. Coaches are ensuring that he understands the team's game plan and are prioritizing his comfort and confidence as he has a promising rugby career ahead of him. Hansen spoke about Roigard's potential impact in the early rounds of Super Rugby, emphasizing the need to ensure his welfare and facilitate his return in a manner that enhances his comfort and confidence.
“We recognize that Cam will have a significant impact in the early rounds of Super Rugby”, said Hansen, adding that: “It is imperative that we ensure his welfare and facilitate his return in a way that ensures his comfort and confidence”.