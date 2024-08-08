No End In Sight For Toulouse Fly-Half Medhi Narjissi Who Disappeared At Sea in South Africa
By Priscilla Rotich
An internal investigation has been initiated by French rugby officials in response to the disappearance of Medhi Narjissi on Wednesday.
The France U18 team has decided not to proceed with their participation in the tournament they were scheduled to play in South Africa.
Instead of facing the hosts South Africa, England, and Georgia in the upcoming six-team festival starting next Monday, they have chosen to return home.
Medhi Narjissi, a 17-year-old Toulouse fly-half and the son of former Agen hooker Jalil Narjissi was participating in a recovery session at Dias Beach on the Cape of Good Horn when he was swept out to sea. As per the latest media release issued by the FFR, he has not been located yet.
“The French Rugby Federation has, this Thursday, still no news of the young player Medhi Narjissi, missing since yesterday,” read a statement from the French Rugby Federation.
The FFR added that: “Medhi was swept away by a wave this Wednesday afternoon at the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa where the men’s under-18 team had been traveling since July 31 to play the international series.”
The FFR said that it is providing full support to the family, loved ones, teammates, and supervisors of the missing player, as well as to his club Stade Toulousain, in this difficult situation. Adding that both police and internal investigations have been initiated to ascertain the circumstances of the disappearance.
According to reports, initial information suggests that the team was engaged in a recovery session in a cold bath at Dias Beach, where the players could stand, under the supervision of staff members.
It was during the group's exit from the water that Medhi was swept away by a wave and strong currents towards the open sea.
South Africa Rugby has expressed condolences and offered support, while local authorities have mobilized resources for the search.
The National Institute for Sea Rescue has resumed search operations, and the FFR, in coordination with the consulate and Stade Toulousain, has arranged for Medhi's family to travel to South Africa.
A member of the national technical management will accompany them and also oversee the internal investigation. Additionally, a psychological unit has been activated to provide support to the young players and their supervisors.
Following the incident, the FFR has decided to cancel the team's participation in the international series and arrange for their return to France, where they will continue to receive support and care.