Olympian Corey Toole Applauds Antoine Dupont's Impressive Rugby Sevens Debut
By Mohamed Bahaa
French rugby star Antoine Dupont has been causing stir with his recent switch from rugby union to rugby sevens. Many in the rugby community, including Wallabies team member Olympian Corey Toole, have praised his performance in the SVNS Series and the Paris 2024 Olympics. Having personally changed to sevens before the Olympics, Toole expressed respect for Dupont's flawless adaption and major contributions to the triumph of the French squad.
Dupont's entry into rugby sevens started with his attendance in earlier this year's SVNS Series legs in Vancouver and Los Angeles. Captivating viewers with his quickness and cerebral play, the 27-year-old rapidly established his ability in the shorter version of the sport. Dupont really made a lasting impression, though, at the Paris Olympics. Dupont changed the tide of the gold medal contest against Fiji, the two-time reigning champions, before an audience of almost 70,000 at Stade de France on July 27.
Dupont struck right away off the bench. Following a score for Aaron Grandidier Nkanang, he displayed his ability with two tries of his own—one from a driving maul. France's amazing 28-7 triumph over Fiji resulted from this effort, therefore guaranteeing the gold medal. Both fans and analysts have been lavish in their compliments; some call Dupont the "Greatest of All Time for rugby union."
Renowned for his agility and speed with the ACT Brumbies, Corey Toole also switched to sevens for the Games. Now on the Wallabies team, Toole couldn't keep his respect for Dupont under cover. "That's very remarkable. That France team hasn't been very good over the past several years; when he joined their team, he obviously offered a lot," Toole said at a news briefing. "You can clearly see their outcomes; they won the Olympics and the (SVNS). It's really remarkable. That can have such effects on their squad; really, he is a rather outstanding athlete."
Dupont's success in three SVNS Series tournaments this year and in helping France to guarantee two wins—including the Grand Final in Madrid—showcases his agility and talent. Shortly after guiding Toulouse to triumph in the Champions Cup Final against Leinster, his outstanding performance in sevens highlighted his adaptability across rugby forms. Dupont's move across codes and his extraordinary performance quality have won him much praise.
Toole is keen to leave his imprint alongside five other uncapped players as the Wallabies get ready to face South Africa, the two-time reigning Rugby World Cup champions in a set of Tests. Anticipation is great as the rugby world celebrates exceptional talents like Antoine Dupont and the bright newcomers in international rugby with matches set in Brisbane and Perth.