Record Crowd Witnesses Will Jordan's Return To Provincial Rugby
By Mohamed Bahaa
All Black fullback Will Jordan was among twelve players granted release to participate in pre-season provincial rugby, marking his return to the field with the Tasman Makos. The Makos faced Southland at a neutral venue in Christchurch, drawing the largest crowd the Christchurch Rugby Club has seen in ten years.
Jordan played 60 minutes in the match, scoring a try in his first provincial game in several years. "Firstly, it’s great to be back in the Tassie colours," Jordan shared. "It’s been about 4-5 years since I last played. The game was pretty open, so there was more running for the legs than contact for the shoulder, but I’m feeling really good."
Having missed the entire Super Rugby season due to shoulder surgery and subsequent rehabilitation, Jordan is eager for game time. He also missed the July series against England and Fiji but has been selected for the Rugby Championship, where Argentina will be New Zealand's first opponent. Jordan has an impressive try-scoring record against Los Pumas, with two tries on his debut in 2020 and four in last year's Rugby World Cup semi-final.
Another notable All Black making a comeback was midfielder David Havili, who also played for the Makos this weekend. He aimed to improve after a less-than-stellar Crusaders season. "I definitely didn’t play the way I wanted to play during Super Rugby, but I’ve got something to improve on after 50 minutes today, 40 minutes last week," Havili said. "I’m looking forward to getting into camp and getting stuck in. I also love playing for my home union whenever I get the chance."
This pre-season fixture was not just a crucial opportunity for these players to gain match fitness but also a chance for fans to see their favorite stars in action. The enthusiasm and support from the record-breaking crowd underscored the excitement surrounding the return of provincial rugby and the anticipation for the upcoming Rugby Championship.
The event was not only a testament to the popularity of the players but also highlighted the importance of provincial rugby in nurturing talent and maintaining the sport's grassroots appeal. As the Rugby Championship approaches, performances like these serve as a crucial reminder of the depth and passion, promising an exciting season ahead for both players and fans.