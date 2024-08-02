Rugby Championship 2024: Match Officials Announced
By Mohamed Bahaa
The officials for the 2024 Rugby Championship have been confirmed, with England's Luke Pearce appointed to referee the opening game between Australia and South Africa. The match will take place at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday, August 10, as the Wallabies face off against the reigning world champions, the Springboks.
On the same day, Angus Gardner of Australia will officiate the clash between New Zealand and Argentina at Sky Stadium in Wellington.
Experienced Team of Referees
The Rugby Championship will feature 12 referees from seven countries, who collectively bring experience from 337 Test matches. Among them are three debutants: Pierre Brousset (France), Andrea Piardi (Italy), and Christophe Ridley (England). Additionally, four assistant referees and four television match officials (TMOs) will be making their Rugby Championship debuts, including Scotland's Hollie Davidson, who becomes the first woman to hold this role in the tournament.
Brett Robinson, the chairman of the Men's World Rugby high-performance match officials selectors, stated, "The new strategic plan aims to enhance depth within our team, and this selection is a testament to that effort. With 11 debutants, this is a continuation of a journey with goals extending beyond Rugby World Cup 2027. For others, it's about reaching peak performance in Australia. We're here to support them in achieving their goals, which is very exciting. Congratulations to all selected."
Joel Jutge, the World Rugby high-performance 15s match official manager, added, "This is the next step on our journey. We have an opportunity to expand our group of match officials, aiming for a deeper talent pool by the time we reach Rugby World Cup 2027 and beyond. For the Rugby Championship, we have mirrored the Six Nations in terms of selection. Some officials will be experiencing the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship for the first time, which is crucial for our overall objectives. With a new structure featuring Match Officials Head Coaches and a Talent Identification Manager, we have the necessary support to help these officials excel. Our on-field approach, shaped in collaboration with teams and officials, focuses on critical areas as we move forward, integrating new members and implementing a long-term strategy within a restructured international calendar from 2026."
Match Officials for Rugby Championship 2024
Saturday, August 10
- Australia vs. South Africa
o Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
o Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)
o Assistant Referees: Paul Williams (NZR), Hollie Davidson (SRU)
o TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)
· New Zealand vs. Argentina
o Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington
o Referee: Angus Gardner (RA)
o Assistant Referees: Nic Berry (RA), Andrea Piardi (FIR)
o TMO: Brett Cronan (RA)
Saturday, August 17
· New Zealand vs. Argentina
o Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
o Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)
o Assistant Referees: Angus Gardner (RA), Nic Berry (RA)
o TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)
· Australia vs. South Africa
o Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth
o Referee: Paul Williams (NZR)
o Assistant Referees: Luke Pearce (RFU), Hollie Davidson (SRU)
o TMO: Richard Kelly (NZR)
The schedule continues through September, with each match featuring a carefully selected team of officials to ensure the highest standards of refereeing throughout the tournament.