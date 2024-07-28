Rugby Fans Frustrated by Organizational Issues at Paris Olympics
By Mohamed Bahaa
The Paris Olympics rugby sevens event faced significant organizational challenges as numerous fans were delayed from entering the Stade de France, resulting in a less-than-smooth start to the games. The event drew a record-breaking crowd of 69,000 spectators, marking the highest attendance for a single day in sevens history. However, many attendees missed part of the action due to long queues outside the stadium.
The gates were scheduled to open at 1:30 pm, allowing ample time for fans to find their seats before the first match between Australia and Samoa. However, the gates did not open until 3 pm, just 30 minutes before the match was set to begin. This delay led to what some described as "pathetic" scenes outside the venue.
A supporter expressed frustration stating, "The chaos to get into the Stade de France was unbelievable. We couldn't even see the end of the queue. Missing the first match was a huge disappointment. What a poor show of organization. Long live the Olympics."
In response to the criticism, a Paris 2024 spokesperson asserted that all spectators had entered the stadium before the 3:30 pm start of the rugby sevens session. They acknowledged the queuing issues but suggested that such delays are to be expected when a venue is at full capacity. The spokesperson emphasized that Paris 2024 is committed to improving access conditions in collaboration with venue stakeholders, prioritizing the experience of spectators.
Unfortunately, rugby wasn't the only event affected. Lengthy queues were also reported outside the Spain vs. Uzbekistan football match at Parc des Princes. Paris 2024 spokesperson advised spectators to use the ‘Ile-de-France Mobilités’ application for journey planning and the official Paris 2024 application for session updates to avoid future inconveniences.
These recent issues are reminiscent of the troubles faced during the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, particularly during England’s clash with Argentina at the Stade Velodrome. Fans experienced significant delays due to limited entry points, insufficient staffing, and extensive security checks. Although no incidents occurred during that match, the situation was described as "potentially dangerous" by some attendees.
World Rugby issued an apology after the Marseille game, emphasizing their commitment to improving the fan experience. These organizational challenges, however, seem to be a recurring theme for France, which also faced criticism following the chaotic scenes at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Paris.
As Paris 2024 continues to refine its approach, it remains to be seen whether these efforts will successfully prevent similar issues in future events.