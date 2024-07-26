Rugby Sevens: The Journey to Olympic Stardom
By Mohamed Bahaa
As the Olympic Games in Paris commence, the anticipation for Rugby Sevens—both Men's and Women's tournaments—is palpable. Athletes from around the world are battling for the coveted medals, bringing glory to their nations. Let's delve into the journey of Rugby Sevens at the Olympics and its exciting format.
The Road to Inclusion
Rugby Sevens' journey to the Olympics was long and challenging. The first attempt came in 1932 when Hastie Cochrane, a Scotsman based in Canada, sought to include the sport in the Los Angeles Games. Unfortunately, it lost out to American Football and Lacrosse.
Decades later, the bid resurfaced, aiming for inclusion in the 2012 London Games. Despite the efforts, it fell short again, this time to squash and karate. However, the Rugby Sevens community persisted. With notable ambassadors like Jonah Lomu and Lawrence Dallaglio, a renewed push culminated in the sport's inclusion in the 2016 Rio Games, following the successful 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens that impressed Olympic delegates.
Historic Olympic Moments
The debut of Rugby Sevens at the 2016 Rio Olympics was historic. Fiji's Men's team captured their first-ever Olympic medal, securing Gold. Great Britain took Silver, and South Africa claimed Bronze, despite being pre-tournament favorites.
In the Women's competition, Australia emerged victorious with Gold, showcasing early signs of dominance. New Zealand secured Silver, and Canada won Bronze by defeating Great Britain.
The 2020 Tokyo Games saw Fiji's Men repeat their success, winning Gold again, with New Zealand taking Silver and Argentina earning Bronze after a tough match against Great Britain. For the Women, New Zealand upgraded their previous Silver to Gold, defeating France in the final. Fiji claimed Bronze, again finishing ahead of Great Britain.
The Sevens Format
The Olympic Rugby Sevens format includes 12 teams each for Men and Women. Host nations automatically qualify, joined by the top four from the SVNS series, six continental champions, and the inter-continental champion.
Teams are divided into three pools of four. Each team plays against all others in their pool. The top two from each pool, along with the two best third-placed teams, advance to the quarter-finals. The competition progresses to the final, where Gold and Silver medals are decided, while the Bronze medal is contested by the semi-final losers.
The remaining teams compete in a consolation bracket, starting with semi-finals and culminating in a final.
As the Paris Olympics approach, the stage is set for another thrilling chapter in Rugby Sevens history, promising intense competition and unforgettable moments.