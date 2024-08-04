SA Rugby Addresses Rumors Of Siya Kolisi's Potential Racing 92 Departure
By Mohamed Bahaa
SA Rugby has publicly dismissed claims that it is involved in facilitating a buy-out of Siya Kolisi's contract with Racing 92 amid rumors of his early exit from the French club.
Reports surfaced on Friday suggesting that the renowned Springbok captain, who secured back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories, might be leaving the Top 14 side only a year into his three-year agreement. These reports hinted at a possible financial arrangement by SA Rugby to enable Kolisi's return to the Durban franchise he represented from 2021 to 2023.
In response to these rumors, SA Rugby issued a strong statement denying any participation in such negotiations. “Media are advised that speculation that SA Rugby is involved in the ‘buy-out’ of the club contract of Siya Kolisi is without any basis in fact,” SA Rugby declared. “SA Rugby also wishes to make clear that it is not in any way involved in any conversations relating to such an outcome should they, in fact, be taking place.”
Should Kolisi indeed depart from Racing 92, it would mark the end of his brief stint in Paris. The flanker, who joined the club following South Africa's triumph at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, inked a three-year contract with high expectations from fans and analysts alike. However, his time in France has been marred by injuries and inconsistent form, which saw Racing 92 falter in both the Top 14 and Champions Cup competitions. The team's performance led to an early exit in the European round-of-16 and a domestic season cut short at the barrages.
Racing 92's owner, Jacky Lorenzetti, has not shied away from expressing his disappointment with Kolisi's contributions. “Kolisi had a remarkable start to the season, where he was a unifier off the field,” Lorenzetti told Midi Olympique in June. He went on to critique Kolisi's on-field performance, stating, “The injury lay-off was harmful to him. He gained weight, lost shape and yesterday [against Bordeaux] he was transparent. In the back-row, we used to have an ultra-present warrior, a warrior called Wenceslas Lauret. For the moment, Siya isn’t making us forget Wenceslas. But we think that next year, that will change.”
Kolisi’s potential departure now raises questions about whether Lorenzetti’s critical comments influenced his decision to leave Racing 92. While the Springbok captain's future remains uncertain, it is apparent that his first season in France has not gone as planned, leaving both club officials and fans anticipating what his next move will be.
As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Kolisi will stay with Racing 92 or seek new opportunities elsewhere, potentially marking another significant chapter in his illustrious rugby career.