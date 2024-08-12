Scion Clinches Fourth National Title in Thrilling Victory Against Chicago Lions
By Priscilla Jepchumba
On Sunday, Scion clinched its fourth USA Club Rugby 7s National Championship, completing a perfect 6-0 run in Madison, Wis., and defeating the 2023 titleholder Chicago Lions in the championship match.
It was an outstanding weekend for women's 7s, with the influence of Team USA's bronze medal performance in Paris evident throughout the Wisconsin Rugby Sports Complex.
Scion had to pull out of the 2023 nationals, but Scion director Joanne Liu emphasized that the focus was not on redemption but on elevating the domestic standard by competing at nationals, as indicated by the team of experienced players and incoming college athletes.
During the group stage, the team dominated Orlando and East Palo Alto Razorbacks without conceding a point before securing a 22-5 victory over the Lions, providing them with the necessary challenge. Subsequently, along with the other top-two finishers from each pool, they progressed to the Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.
Scion commenced Sunday's action with a commanding 45-0 victory over Lions Bonus Track, with Autumn LoCicero leading the charge with three tries. This was followed by a 32-0 triumph for Chicago North Shore against the Dallas Quins, with Cienna Jordan scoring four tries.
Lauren Rhode, a Scion veteran gave a thumbs up to the champion’s performance after their win. “Kudos to the fans in Seattle for putting on a great tournament and to Life West for a tremendous tournament that they played,” said Lauren Rhode.
“We talked all weekend about building and putting together the different pieces of our game, and I thought we were able to do that right at the end,” she added.
All four semifinalists exhibited championship-caliber performance. North Shore posed the toughest challenge for Scion all weekend, with Jordan proving unstoppable with two tries.
A notable collaboration between LoCicero and Telesi Uhatafe saw them combine for four tries, three from the Southern Nazarene collegiate player and one from the USA Falcon, leading Scion to a 29-17 victory.
The Lions made an initial breakthrough into Scion's territory, gaining ground with deep switches on the outside. However, an attempted offload resulted in a turnover, which scrumhalf Monique Coffey capitalized on, earning a breakaway try to put Scion in the lead, 5-0.
Just before half-time, the Lions dispelled any concerns of a one-sided match as Cowdrey, the MVP of the 2023 championship, pierced the defense with a 50-meter score, bringing the score to 12-5 at the break.
The second half was defined by Scion's resilient defense as both teams struggled for consistency in their attacks, leading to turnovers on Scion's 22. Although the Lions looked poised to take advantage of a favorable field position, the relentless Scion defense forced mistakes and halted their progress.
Despite the Lions breaking the line, they relinquished possession through a not-releasing penalty, allowing TRB MVP Coffey to secure another 50-meter try with 30 seconds remaining, sealing the 17-5 victory for Scion.