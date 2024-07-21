Scott Robertson's Evaluation of Billy Proctor's Debut with the All Blacks
By Mohamed Bahaa
In a recent match in San Diego, six promising New Zealand players made their debut in the All Blacks jersey, showcasing their skills on a last Friday evening. The performances of these newcomers have left the Kiwi coaching staff with some intriguing decisions to make.
Among them, midfielder Billy Proctor made a notable impression, adapting seamlessly to the international stage against a robust Fijian team. Proctor, stepping into the starting lineup in place of the rested Rieko loane following the month that included a Super Rugby Pacific final, demonstrated his capability on both offense and defense.
Scott Robertson, reflecting on the game, highlighted Proctor's impressive debut. “Billy had some great touches, he had some really good moments,” Robertson remarked that Billy has faced a few tough challenges, which is part of the initiation into Test rugby, really pleased with how he seized his chances.
The next day, Robertson elaborated further, also commenting on winger Caleb Clarke’s performance. “Both of them were great defensively and with ball in hand for the majority of the match. “Billy’s got a great ability to hit the ball, got great running lines, he’s a quality defender and he sets up his outsides beautifully. He had a great debut.”
He continued, Caleb also demonstrated his finishing skills and aerial prowess, continuing to improve defensively. Both players contributed significantly, and their performances will be key in future selections.