Seawolves Triumph Over Jackals to Reach Major League Rugby Championship
By Mohamed Bahaa
The Seattle Seawolves clinched their place in the Major League Rugby (MLR) championship match following a thrilling 28-25 win over the Dallas Jackals on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at Starfire Sports Stadium in Tukwila.
With a championship spot on the line, every play turned into a battle for survival. As injuries piled up, yellow cards were shown, and each dead ball led to intense scrums, the Seattle Seawolves maintained their focus and determination.
In a dramatic finale, Ryan Rees delivered a walk-off try, igniting a roar from the fans as the Seawolves secured their fourth opportunity to compete for the MLR Championship Shield with a 28-25 victory.
“We started the play from way back up in our own goal line,” Rees explained. “I was pretty tired by the time we got back down, so I wasn’t really thinking about a whole lot. I was just thinking about the left foot in front of the right foot and not dropping the ball.”
The game-winning try showcased the skill and teamwork that defined the Seawolves’ season. Divan Rossouw, the Man of the Match, showcased agility and precision, advancing towards the goal line before perfectly setting up Rees for the decisive score.
“I think that’s just the character of our team,” Rossouw remarked. “It pretty much sums up our season. We’ve had so many games where we were down and out, but we came back and won it at the end. We had so many injuries and new guys coming in, just fighting for every inch."
The Seawolves are set to face the reigning champions and top seed of the Eastern Conference, the New England Free Jacks, on August 4th at 1 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.
The electric atmosphere at Starfire Sports Stadium was palpable, with the energy resonating with Seahawks offensive linemen McClendon Curtis and Raiqwon O’Neal, who were in attendance.
“Just the energy that was here, it’s amazing,” Curtis stated. “The fans are great, super enthusiastic and are really behind these guys. I’m glad they are and I just hope they keep going to take it all the way.”
Seattle's fans played a pivotal role in capturing the Western Conference title. “This was the first time Seattle has hosted a conference semifinal,” Rees noted. “The fans that came out today were rocking and roaring. They did not disappoint and they really did help us get this win today.”
The Jackals, who entered the playoffs with the worst record but embraced their underdog status, started strong. Dallas' Jero Gomez Vara's clever pass set up Nic Benn for the first try at the 12-minute mark. However, a yellow card soon allowed the Seawolves to capitalize, closing the gap to 10-7 with a penalty try.
Tensions escalated as another yellow card led to a heated scrum, with the referee intervening to maintain control. Despite Dallas taking a 20-7 lead, Seattle's Joe Taufete’e responded with a powerful try, turning the momentum.
Seattle's experience proved too much for the young Jackals team, who were competing in only their 50th match. This victory marked Seattle's 20th win in their last 23 games at Starfire, including seven consecutive home wins.
“Fair play to Dallas today,” Seawolves coach Allen Clarke acknowledged. “They really put it up to us. I think it’s symptomatic of where we’ve been all season in terms of resilience.”
Rees added, “It proves that we have the makings of a championship team. We can be in down-and-out scenarios and still can come together as a team and pull it out together.”
As they prepare to face the Free Jacks, Rossouw emphasized the importance of preparation: “We’ll go back to the drawing board on Monday and really focus on what New England is going to bring. We all know they’re a very good team. They’re the champions from last year. We’ll prepare really well and try to give a good final. A good final to watch for our fans and hopefully we can pull it through.”