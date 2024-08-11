South Africa Starting Women's Super League Rugby in 2025
By Mohamed Bahaa
Plans to launch the elite-level Women's Super League Rugby (WSLR), which will make its debut in 2025, have been disclosed by South Africa Rugby with the ultimate aim of having the Springbok Women repeat the success of the men's side by obtaining a Rugby World Cup championship, this new league is part of an ambitious strategy to develop and elevate the top female rugby talent of the nation.
Under close selection by SA Rugby's High-Performance division, the program comprises central contracts for up to 150 players. Depending on the quality and viability of entries from provincial rugby unions, these players will be divided among four to five clubs. October will see the announced participating teams.
Franchise bids to join the WSLR must satisfy strict requirements covering many spheres, including governance, player development, coaching, medical assistance, and commercial operations, therefore guaranteeing excellent standards. To assist the franchises over the first three-year period, SA Rugby has promised to pay for basic costs including flights and lodging.
Currently, the Bulls Daisies stand as the only full-time contracted team in their existing league. The introduction of the WSLR is expected to provide a more level playing field, enhancing the competitive environment for women’s rugby in South Africa.
Winning the Rugby Africa Women's Cup and defeating Madagascar with a strong 46-17 triumph, the Springbok Women's squad just confirmed their place in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup. Their first in seven years, this victory traces their involvement in the Rugby World Cup in 2021. The team will host the WXV 2 series on home ground in September and October, up against fierce competition from Australia, Japan, and Italy in Cape Town.
Emphasizing the importance of the announcement, made appropriately on South Africa's National Women's Day, Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, "This is a historic day for women's rugby in South Africa," Alexander said, stressing the need of building a high-performance platform that fits the increasing worldwide momentum of women's rugby.
While only England and New Zealand now have professional women's leagues, SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer underlined the league's importance as a stepping stone towards full professionalization and noted that the WSLR will set a new benchmark in South Africa. "This is a critical staging post on the ultimate goal of a fully professional women’s game," Oberholzer said, gesturing to the league's capacity to propel explosive expansion in South African rugby.