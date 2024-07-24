South African Esterhuizen Receives Four-Match Ban After Head Collision with Portugal Player
By Mphamed Bahaa
South African rugby center Andre Esterhuizen has been handed a four-match suspension following his red card incident against Portugal on Saturday. During a match in Bloemfontein, Esterhuizen was involved in a head-to-head collision with Portuguese player Jose Lima, leading to his expulsion just two minutes into the game.
Initially shown a yellow card, Esterhuizen's penalty was escalated to a red card after a bunker review confirmed that the tackle met the red card criteria. Despite being a player short for the majority of the match, the Springboks maintained their dominance over Os Lobos, securing an impressive 64-21 victory.
Disciplinary panel's verdict
The Independent Disciplinary Committee determined that the infraction was of a mid-range nature, warranting a six-week suspension. However, considering mitigating factors, the suspension was reduced to four matches. Esterhuizen has the opportunity to reduce his ban further by one week if he participates in a World Rugby Coaching Intervention programme.
The official World Rugby statement regarding the incident stated: " The hearing was undertaken by an Independent Disciplinary Committee chaired by Matthew Weaver KC (England) and joined by former player Jamie Corsi (Wales) and former international referee Valeriu Toma (Romania)”. The player acknowledged that foul play had occurred, justifying the red card.
The committee evaluated the severity of the offense, determining that the mandatory mid-range entry point for head contact offenses, which is six matches, was appropriate. However, considering Esterhuizen’s acceptance of responsibility, the sanction was mitigated to four matches rather than the full 50% reduction.
Tactical decision by Rassie Erasmus
Esterhuizen's absence from the Springboks squad for the Australian leg of the Rugby Championship appears to be a calculated move by head coach Rassie Erasmus. This strategic decision allows the Springboks to maneuver around Esterhuizen's suspension without disrupting the national team's campaign.
The ban will encompass the Sharks' upcoming Currie Cup matches against the Lions, Pumas, Griquas, and Cheetahs. Consequently, Esterhuizen will be eligible to return on August 18th, aligning with the conclusion of the Springboks' double-header against the Wallabies.
Completing the tackle school course could see Esterhuizen rejoining the team earlier, potentially making him available for selection in the Perth Test if the South African coaching staff requires his skills.
The four upcoming matches
• Sharks vs Lions ADT – July 27, 2024
• Pumas vs Sharks – August 3, 2024
• Sharks vs Griquas – August 11, 2024
• Cheetahs vs Sharks – August 17, 2024
Esterhuizen's ban is strategically timed, allowing him to return to action as the Springboks face crucial fixtures in their quest for championship glory. As the team looks forward to these critical encounters, Erasmus' foresight may prove instrumental in maintaining the Springboks' momentum on the international stage.