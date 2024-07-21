Springboks Dominate Portugal 64-21
By Mohamed Bahaa
The City of Roses witnessed a memorable event as seven new players made their Test debuts for South Africa, marking the first-ever international clash between the world champions and Portugal. The game was played at an exhilarating pace, showcasing a level of intensity and physicality reminiscent of classic rivalries. Although the Springboks dominated, scoring ten out of thirteen tries, Portugal can be proud of their spirited performance.
South Africa faced an early setback when Andre Esterhuizen, aiming to assert his presence, was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Jose Lima. This incident, which occurred just two minutes into the match, led to Lima’s early departure. The match was overseen by referee Hollie Davidson, who made history as the first female referee in a Springboks game and handled the match with commendable skill.
Portugal took the lead first, with Jose Paiva dos Santos exploiting a loose ball from Evan Roos. However, the Springboks quickly responded, with debutant Jan-Hendrik Wessels scoring his first international points after a superb offload from RG Snyman, who was named Man of the Match.
From that point on, the Springboks took control, despite Portugal's valiant defensive efforts. By halftime, South Africa had established a 29-7 lead, thanks to tries from debutant Phepsi Buthelezi, flanker Ben-Jason Dixon, winger Kurt-Lee Arendse, and returning centre Lukhanyo Am.
