Springboks Gear Up For Unique Test In Rugby Championship
By Mohamed Bahaa
Arriving in Australia brimming with enthusiasm, the Springboks are set for their Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on August 10.
Despite their recent struggles at this venue, the reigning world champions are optimistic about their upcoming match against Joe Schmidt’s team.
Following their game in Brisbane, the Wallabies and Springboks will meet again at Optus Stadium in Perth on August 17.
"Excitement in Australia"
Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick expressed the team’s enthusiasm: “It’s great to be in Australia and it has certainly added to our excitement for the Tests against the Wallabies and the Castle Lager Rugby Championship as a whole.”
Stick detailed their smooth journey to Brisbane, noting the players had ample rest during the long-haul flight. “They will have additional time tonight to recover from the travel, and then we’ll hit the ground running on the training field on Friday.”
Brisbane has historically been a challenging venue for the Springboks, with just one win in 13 Tests there since 1993. Their sole victory came in 2013 under Heyneke Meyer’s leadership with a 38-12 triumph. Stick acknowledged the difficulty of facing the Wallabies on their home turf, emphasizing the importance of acclimatizing and adjusting to the conditions.
"Building a Strong Foundation"
Reflecting on their season so far, Stick said, “We started the season well with three victories in our four matches to date (against Wales, Ireland, and Portugal), and although we would have loved to win the second Test against Ireland, we have a good base to build from going into the Rugby Championship.”
He also highlighted the distinct challenge posed by the Rugby Championship, with matches against formidable teams like Australia, New Zealand, and Argentina. “Playing against the likes of Australia, New Zealand and Argentina will definitely be a different challenge to the teams we have faced so far this season, but we enjoy playing against these teams and we are really looking forward to the competition.”
With a few extra days to adjust and prepare, the Springboks aim to build on their recent successes and tackle the unique challenges of the Rugby Championship with confidence and determination.