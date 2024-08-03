Springboks Legend Duane Vermeulen Embraces Coaching Role With Enthusiasm
By Mohamed Bahaa
Duane Vermeulen is relishing his new role as an South Africa Rugby Mobi-Unit coach, finding joy and learning opportunities in his post-playing career. The two-time Rugby World Cup champion retired after the tournament in France and has since stepped into a coaching position that spans various teams.
Vermeulen, with 76 caps to his name, has already collaborated with the Springbok, Junior Springbok, and Springbok Women’s coaching teams. Currently, he is engaged with the senior Springbok squad for the Rugby Championship.
Embracing New Responsibilities
Before the match against the Wallabies in Brisbane, Vermeulen shared insights into his new role and how he is adapting. "At first, I didn’t really know where to fit in because only last year I was a player and now obviously I’m more on the management side of things," he remarked. His previous relationships with many players have smoothed his transition into coaching.
Vermeulen is enthusiastic about the learning process and the unique perspective his new role offers. "Having played with most of the guys before, one tends to know them really well, which makes moving into such a role smoother. However, working with the coaches has been fantastic. It’s good fun, and I’m learning a lot because now I get to see the other side of things."
Bridging the Gap
Vermeulen highlights the enlightening nature of his new responsibilities, noting the contrast between player and coach perspectives. "As a player, you must put in the hard yards on the training field during the week and ensure that you pitch up on the weekend. But in this role, you see how the coaches approach every game, and witness first-hand all the hard work and planning that goes into it, so it’s an exciting challenge, and one that I hope will allow me to grow in this path," he explained.
He also serves as a crucial link between coaches and players, facilitating communication and understanding. "That was probably one of the easiest things because I understand the players and their mindset," Vermeulen said. "As a former player, I know what it’s like to constantly try to improve your game, so it’s nice to be the voice between the players and coaches, and more so since some players don’t know how to approach a coach. This way I can listen to the players because they communicate with me, but it also works vice versa with the coaches."
A Smooth Transition
Vermeulen sees this role as an ideal post-retirement position, allowing him to remain connected to the sport he loves while imparting his extensive knowledge to emerging talents. "I was in the professional game for 19 years and I think I started playing rugby when I was three years old, so it’s not just about my love for the game, but everything that goes with it," he reflected. "When you’ve been in rugby for such a long time, it’s difficult to walk away, and by being a Mobi-Unit coach it’s nice to be able to share the things that I learned over the years with the next generation of players."
In this new chapter, Vermeulen is finding fulfillment and purpose, making significant contributions to the development of South African rugby.