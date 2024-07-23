Springboks Welcome Back Key Players Ahead of Crucial Matches
By Mohamed Bahaa
The South African rugby team, the Springboks, received a significant boost as two key players, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Steven Kitshoff, have recovered from injuries and are set to join the squad for the upcoming tour of facing Australia in August. Head coach Rassie Erasmus announced their return, ensuring their inclusion in the roster he will reveal on Tuesday.
Kitshoff has been sidelined since April due to a knee injury sustained during Ulster's Challenge Cup quarterfinal loss to Clermont. This injury forced him to miss the two-Test series against Ireland and the recent match against Portugal in Bloemfontein. However, John Dobson, Kitshoff's coach at the Stormers, confirmed the prop's imminent return to action.
Similarly, Du Toit, who was injured during the second Test, has made a quicker-than-expected recovery and is expected to travel with the team to Australia.
In addition to these recoveries, Erasmus confirmed that Malcolm Marx would be available for the second Test against the Wallabies on August 17. Marx has been recovering from a tibia fracture suffered in the second Test against Ireland, following a challenge by Irish captain Caelan Doris.
The Springboks are scheduled to face the Wallabies at Lang Park in Brisbane on August 10, followed by a second encounter in Perth on August 17.
Erasmus was also queried about the performance of new players during the recent match against Portugal in Bloemfontein. Although Jasper Wiese remains unavailable due to a suspension incurred during his final match for the Leicester Tigers, the young prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who scored a try on his debut, has shown promise. Wessels' impressive performance may earn him a spot in the squad for the Australian tour.
These developments mark a positive turn for the Springboks as they prepare for the challenging matches ahead. The return of experienced players like Du Toit and Kitshoff is expected to bolster the team's performance and provide much-needed depth as they compete against the formidable Wallabies.