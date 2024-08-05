Strategic Decisions Loom For All Blacks Ahead Of Argentina Clash
By Mohamed Bahaa
As the Rugby Championship kicks off under Scott 'Razor' Robertson's guidance, the All Blacks are preparing for potential selection adjustments for their upcoming match against Argentina.
Will Jordan's Return
After an impressive return for Tasman Mako in the NPC, where he scored a try, Will Jordan is set to rejoin the All Blacks. Razor views Jordan as a full-back rather than a wing, presenting a selection dilemma. Despite the substantial difference in intensity between NPC and Test rugby, the match against Argentina is seen as an ideal opportunity to reintroduce Jordan. His exceptional skill set is expected to mitigate any concerns about match fitness. The likely scenario has Jordan starting at 15, with Sevu Reece and Mark Tele’a on the wings. Caleb Clarke may also be considered for the 11 shirt, which would place Beauden Barrett on the bench as a versatile option for the second half.
Midfield Choices: Rieko Ioane or Billy Proctor
Rieko Ioane is anticipated to retain his position at 13. However, this match presents a prime opportunity to test Billy Proctor alongside his Hurricanes teammate Jordie Barrett in the midfield. Proctor had an outstanding season and shone in his debut against Fiji, controlling the game with flair. Although the Fiji match featured a developing team, giving Proctor another run against Los Pumas is intriguing. With two Tests against Argentina, Proctor is expected to feature in at least one.
The Future of Sam Cane
Sam Cane, with 95 Tests to his name, is likely aiming to reach 100 caps in his final year of Test rugby. While his experience is invaluable, the team must consider whether younger talents like Dalton Papali’i, Luke Jacobson, or Ethan Blackadder should be given more opportunities. Cane's inclusion this weekend could strengthen the All Blacks' breakdown and defense, though it may not resolve their line-out issues. A line-up featuring Blackadder and Samipeni Finau alongside temporary captain Ardie Savea might be more effective against Argentina's robust pack.
Second-Row Considerations: Sam Darry
Replacing Scott Barrett in the second-row seems straightforward with Tupou Vaa’i as the logical choice. However, a bolder move would be to give Sam Darry another opportunity. Darry is not only a strong ball carrier but also excels in the line-out, partnering well with Patrick Tuipulotu at the club level. Featuring Darry against Argentina would bolster his experience and enhance the All Blacks' second-row depth. With two Tests without Barrett, splitting the games between Darry and Vaa’i might be a prudent strategy.
As the All Blacks prepare for their Rugby Championship opener, Razor Robertson's selection decisions will be pivotal in shaping the team's performance against Argentina.