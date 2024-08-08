The Eagles Take Flight: US Rugby Women's Team Heads to Japan for Two-Match Series
By Priscilla Rotich
The United States Women’s Eagles is set to face Japan, ranked 11th, in a two-match series on August 11 and August 17. The USA team will be embarking on their first tour ever to Japan for the series.
Veteran Tess Feury will captain the US team, as Kate Zackary and Rachel Johnson are out with injuries. Four new players, Sophie Pyrz, Emerson Allen, Sophia Lamphiere, and Sariah Ibarra, have the opportunity to earn their first caps on the tour.
Sarah Chabot, an Eagle Alumni, joins as an Assistant Coach after leading the USA Falcons tour in Brazil. Head coach Sione Fukofuka and the staff have finalized a 30-player squad for the upcoming matches.
“The players have all been working hard in their remote settings to prepare for the challenge that Japan provides, especially at home,” said the head coach, Sione Fukofuka.
“We have focused on our strength and conditioning, alongside our core skills to make sure that we are prepared to face a very technical, fit and motivated Japanese team in the warm conditions in Japan,” added the coach.
Fukofuka said that they’ve introduced satellite sessions in San Francisco, Denver, and Boston in addition to their remote programs to ensure that players stay connected and aligned with the standards set in the Pacific Four Series.
She added that the selected squad has also utilized Zoom calls to ensure everyone understands the game model, expected behaviors and standards, and “Our approach” to the first test in Kitakyushu against Japan.
This series is a chance for players to represent their country, vie for WXV selection, and further develop their technical and tactical skills.
Tess Feury will contribute a different perspective, while the leadership group comprising McKenzie Hawkins and Kathryn Treder as vice-captains will work to uphold the values and standards important to the program and the jersey.
Overall, the coach said: “We are excited about the squad's balance and our team's potential, and we're eager to continue raising our standards and performances with each opportunity we get.”