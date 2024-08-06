The Future of Springbok Leadership: Who Will Follow Siya Kolisi?
By Mohamed Bahaa
As a former Springbok center with 31 caps, Robbie Fleck was known for his agility on the field. However, he finds himself unable to dodge the complex issue of who will take over the Springbok captaincy from Siya Kolisi.
Kolisi's recent decision to cut short his tenure in Paris with Racing 92 and return to South Africa has added a new layer of complexity to the leadership question. Though this decision may extend his role as Springbok captain, uncertainty looms over when head coach Rassie Erasmus will make a leadership transition, particularly as preparations for the next Rugby World Cup intensify.
Kolisi, the double Rugby World Cup-winning captain, will be 36 years old by the time the 2027 World Cup in Australia arrives. While Fleck believes Kolisi can remain part of the squad, he struggles to identify a suitable successor. “I don’t know, I genuinely don’t know who the standout individual in that group is,” Fleck confessed when questioned by Boks Office's stand-in presenter Jean de Villiers.
Fleck continued, “It’s so well led by him and the senior group; I don’t think there is a standout individual for me at the moment that can take over. There is no point in having another senior guy take over if Siya is there; surely you should start earmarking a young talented guy."
Salmaan Moerat has been mentioned as a potential future leader, but Fleck believes it's premature for him to take on the captaincy. “He’s got to be guaranteed a starting spot, and in three years, is he going to be ready to captain the Springboks? That is the debate.”
Fleck also reflected on other senior players like Eben Etzebeth, indicating that if such veterans are considered for captaincy, retaining Kolisi might be a better option. Fleck, who appointed Kolisi as captain during his time coaching the Stormers, believes the investment is worthwhile.
“I think bringing him back to South Africa is the right call; he’s a leader of our team and the people,” Fleck stated. “There was something unique he was trying to create in Paris, but returning home seems right for him and South African rugby."
On Kolisi’s prospects of maintaining form until the 2027 World Cup, Fleck is optimistic. “I definitely do (think he’ll make it),” he remarked. “His role extends beyond performance on the field; his presence in the locker room is invaluable. If he recovers well from injuries, his experience will be crucial as South Africa aims for a third consecutive World Cup victory.”
South Africa’s Rugby Championship campaign begins with only a single win streak after defeating Portugal 64-21. Fleck envisions this team challenging for both World Cup titles and breaking the 18-match win record held by New Zealand and England. “There’s a legacy to be crafted for this group,” Fleck noted. With an optimal blend of experienced players and emerging talent, the Springboks' ambitions appear boundless.