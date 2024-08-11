Thrilling Upset In Wellington: Argentina Stuns New Zealand
By Mohamed Bahaa
Defying New Zealand 38-30 in a spectacular game in Wellington on Saturday, Argentina gave a great start to their Rugby Championship campaign. Los Pumas outscored the All Blacks four tries to three, earning a bonus point in the process and had spectators on the tip of their seats.
Over the game, the Argentinian side showed tenacity and tactical acumen. Argentina's try score came from Lucio Cinti, Mateo Carreras, Franco Molina, Agustin Creevy; Santiago Carreras added eighteen points with his accurate kicking, converting three tries and adding four penalties.
Sam Darry, Anton Lienert-Brown, and Mark Tele'a of New Zealand scored; Damian McKenzie effectively converted all three tries and added three penalties of his own. The All Blacks, whose losing run in Wellington saw only one victory in their last seven games in the city, were left disappointed nevertheless.
Argentina started the game fiercely in the first minutes, but with an 11th-minute penalty, McKenzie set the All Blacks on top of things. Shortly after, Darry crossed the try line after a remarkable move started by McKenzie and Barrett, therefore driving New Zealand to an early 10-0 lead.
Not daunted by the early deficit, Argentina responded midway through the first half with Cinti completing a well-coordinated play with Pablo Matera and Santiago Chocobares. McKenzie scored another penalty to widen the All Blacks' advantage while both teams battled for control before Lienert-Brown slid through Argentina's defense for a try in the 35th minute.
Los Pumas trailed 20-8 yet they never gave up. Mateo Carreras took advantage of a lost ball just before halftime to leave Argentina behind just five points at the interval. The visitors kept their momentum into the second half; Molina crossed the try line just after the restart using a deft lineout move.
McKenzie momentarily restored New Zealand's advantage when the teams traded penalties, only for Tele'a to add another try in the 52nd minute, so reducing the score to 30-25 in favour of the hosts. Still, Argentina shot forward in the last quarter. With a penalty, Santiago Carreras closed the difference; Creevy's close-range attempt drove Los Pumas back in front. With a last penalty sealing the triumph, Santiago Carreras left New Zealand with much to consider as Argentina celebrated an unforgettable win.