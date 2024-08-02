TJ Perenara Nears Move To Japan, Ending International Career
By Mohamed Bahaa
TJ Perenara, the seasoned All Blacks scrum-half, is reportedly on the verge of announcing a move to Japan, signaling the end of his illustrious international rugby career. According to recent reports, the 32-year-old is set to finalize his departure from New Zealand Rugby in the coming days.
Perenara made a notable comeback to the Test scene in July after a grueling 18-month recovery from a severe Achilles injury that had sidelined him from the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Despite suffering another injury during his first match back, where Scott Barrett accidentally landed on his leg, Perenara was included in the Rugby Championship squad, reaffirming his resilience and skill.
The New Zealand Herald suggests that while Perenara will continue to be available for selection by head coach Scott Robertson throughout 2024, this year will mark his final stint in international rugby. Last year, Perenara extended his contract with New Zealand Rugby until the end of 2025. However, the move to Japan is expected to be a long-term commitment rather than a short-term sabbatical.
Lucrative Contract in Japan
Reports indicate that Perenara has signed a lucrative deal with Black Rams Tokyo, motivated by the financial opportunities in Asia and the desire to prioritize his family's future. If confirmed, this will be Perenara’s second tenure in Japan, having previously played for the NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes in 2021.
Perenara's rugby journey began in New Zealand, where he debuted in Super Rugby for the Hurricanes in 2012 at just 20 years old. He earned his first cap for the All Blacks two years later, swiftly becoming Aaron Smith’s dependable understudy. Together, they formed one of the most formidable scrum-half partnerships in the game.
As a member of the 2015 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, Perenara consistently delivered impactful performances for the All Blacks, often coming off the bench to maintain the team’s momentum. Following Smith’s move to Japan, Perenara stepped into the starting role under coach Scott Robertson and is likely to maintain this position through 2024. However, it appears he will pass on the opportunity to compete in the 2027 World Cup.
All Blacks' Scrum-Half Prospects
Perenara's decision may have been influenced by discussions with the All Blacks' coaching staff, although it seems unlikely given the current lack of experienced scrum-halves in the team. Coach Robertson has been integrating younger talents like Cortez Ratima and Noah Hotham into the Rugby Championship squad. Perenara’s experience would have been invaluable in mentoring these newcomers over the next few years.
The unexpected exclusion of Finlay Christie from the squad further highlights the team's reliance on relatively inexperienced players, with the remaining scrum-halves having a mere three caps between them. Cam Roigard, considered a potential long-term successor to Smith, is currently injured and also lacks substantial Test experience.
As Perenara prepares for his next chapter in Japan, his departure will undoubtedly leave a significant gap in the All Blacks lineup, challenging the team to develop its next generation of scrum-half talent.