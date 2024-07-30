Tributes Pour in For Former Wales and Lions Rugby Player Peter Morgan
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Tributes have poured in following the passing on of former Llanelli, Wales, and Lions rugby player Peter Morgan at the age of 65. Morgan had a prolific rugby career, starting at a young age and earning selections for the Wales youth team.
He played for Haverfordwest RFC before joining Llanelli in the first grade. In 1979, he was part of the Llanelli Sevens team that secured the Snelling Sevens victory, earning himself the Everson Award as the player of the tournament.
Notably, Morgan represented Wales in the 1980 Five Nations Championship against Scotland and was also chosen to join the British Lions on their 1980 tour of South Africa. Although he did not play in any official test matches, he participated in seven regional matches and narrowly defeated Griqualand West.
Morgan played four matches for Wales, including the 1980 game against the All Blacks in Cardiff. In 2012, he survived a stroke during a Mediterranean cruise and received life-saving care at the Special Unit in Southampton University Hospital.
Despite a subsequent minor physical disability, he continued to be actively involved in rugby and local politics. After retiring from rugby, Morgan entered local politics as an independent member of Pembrokeshire County Council.
Pembrokeshire County Council expressed deep sadness over his passing and praised his contributions during his 16-year representation of The Havens parish and his chairmanship of the council in 2012. Jon Harvey, the leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, extended sincere condolences to Morgan's family and friends, highlighting his positive character and determination as a public servant.
Morgan had earlier undergone tumor surgery in Cardiff and, despite his ill health, was able to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding. He received palliative care at his residence in Rock Terrace, Little Haven, before his passing.
A statement from the Pembrokeshire County Council read: "Pembrokeshire County Council was very saddened to learn of the death of County Councilor Peter Morgan at the weekend," "Cllr Morgan represented The Havens parish for 16 years and was Chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council in 2012."