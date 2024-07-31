U.S. Women's Rugby Secures Their First Bronze Medal At 2024 Paris Olympics
By Mohamed Bahaa
In an intense and unforgettable match at the 2024 Olympics, the U.S. women's rugby team captured their first-ever Olympic medal, clinching bronze in a thrilling encounter against Australia. Down to their final play and backed up to their own goal line, the Americans were desperate for a last-second miracle.
With the clock ticking down, the ball found its way to Alex Sedrick. The 26-year-old seized the moment, receiving a pass with just eight seconds left. Her objective was clear: cross Australia's goal line and secure the crucial points to tie the game before the final whistle.
Sedrick executed a breathtaking coast-to-coast breakaway try as time expired, followed by a clutch conversion kick that sealed an improbable 14-12 victory over Australia. This win marked the United States' first Olympic medal in women's rugby.
"I mean, I'll give my first-born child to 'Spiff' [Sedrick]," exclaimed Ilona Maher, an American teammate. "It was crazy because I was like, 'No, no way this is happening.' And then for her to have to make the kick, as well -- and she's not our kicker."
During warmups, Sedrick had practiced kicking under the coaches' advisement, anticipating that she might need to step in as a kicker during the game. Despite missing both practice attempts, she remained undeterred.
"I just put it out of my mind," Sedrick explained. "Whatever happens is gonna happen and maybe I won't even have to take a kick."
On her decisive play, Sedrick skillfully navigated through two rapid tackle attempts by Australian defenders, sidestepping the first and overpowering the second. With nothing but open field ahead, she sprinted towards the goal, channeling the energy of her teammate Maher.
"I'm just trying to channel my big girl, Ilona Maher, trying to just be like her to get downfield," Sedrick said, referencing Maher's viral try earlier in the week.
Maher, still in disbelief, praised Sedrick's effort. "I couldn't even believe it," Maher said. "I'm just so impressed by her, and she's truly been an MVP for me this whole season. People need to take notice of her."
As Sedrick dove across the line, she thought she had scored the winning points, not realizing she needed to convert the try to secure the victory. Her flawless kick added the final two points, culminating in an emotional celebration as the team received their bronze medals.
"Very surreal," Maher reflected. "But for me, I was also thinking about all those people who aren't getting the medal. All of our teammates who don't get this, but they are such a part of our program, as well."
In a later match, New Zealand triumphed over Canada to claim the gold.
Shortly after the Americans' historic win, USA Rugby announced a $4 million donation from Michele Kang, an investor and owner of multiple international women's soccer clubs. This contribution aims to support the team as they prepare for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
"2024 has been a banner year for women's sports with record-breaking attendance and viewership, and women's rugby is no exception," Kang said in a statement. "This Eagles team, led by players like Ilona Maher and co-captains Lauren Doyle and Naya Tapper, has captivated millions of new fans. I am so happy to support these outstanding athletes to realize their dream in capturing the gold in Los Angeles in 2028. That work starts now."