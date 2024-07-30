USA and Canada Women's Teams Set Up Thrilling Rugby Sevens Semi-Finals Against New Zealand and Australia
By Mohamed Bahaa
The semi-final stage of the Women's Rugby Sevens at the Paris Olympics is set to feature a thrilling showdown between four powerhouse teams: USA, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. These teams emerged victorious from their respective quarter-final matches, overcoming formidable opponents and setting the stage for exciting battles that will determine the finalists for the Gold Medal match.
In the quarter-finals held on Monday evening at the iconic Stade de France, New Zealand faced China and secured an impressive victory despite an early yellow card for Sarah Hirini. The New Zealand team demonstrated their dominance, overpowering China with a 55-5 win, setting a new Olympic record for points scored in a women's rugby sevens fixture.
Next, the USA took on Great Britain in a nail-biting encounter that saw them come out on top with a 17-7 victory. Despite a previous loss to France in their final pool game, the USA team showed resilience and tactical prowess, earning them a well-deserved spot in the semi-finals against New Zealand.
Canada also showcased their strength and determination in a tense match against the host nation, France. In a dramatic turn of events, Canada scored a late try that sealed a 19-14 win, leaving the French fans at Stade de France in shock and propelling Canada to the next stage of the competition, where they will meet Australia.
Australia, one of the favorites for the Gold Medal, displayed their formidable form with a decisive 40-7 win against Ireland. The Australian team, led by standout player Maddison Levi, who broke the individual tournament try-scoring record with her 11th try, looks to be in prime position for a strong semi-final performance against Canada.
9th Place Semi-Finals and Tournament Standouts
Prior to the Medal quarter-finals, spectators were treated to the 9th Place Semi-Finals, where Japan narrowly defeated South Africa 15-12, and Brazil surprised Fiji with a thrilling 28-22 victory. These results mean that Japan and Brazil will compete for the 9th Place Final on Tuesday, while South Africa and Fiji will vie for 11th place after disappointing outings.
The day was marked by remarkable performances and record-breaking feats. New Zealand's incredible 55-point haul against China and Maddison Levi's historic try-scoring achievement were highlights, showcasing the high level of competition and talent present at the games.
Semi-Final Matchups and Pool Standings
As the competition heats up, the semi-final matches promise to deliver high-stakes action and unforgettable moments as these top teams vie for a place in the coveted Gold Medal match.