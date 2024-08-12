USA Eagles Soar to Dramatic 17-17 Draw Against Hosts Japan
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The USA managed to secure a 17-17 draw against Japan in Kitakyushu on Sunday with a late penalty goal. Despite being outscored three tries to two, the Eagles avoided defeat in the first match of their two-test tour thanks to the kicking prowess of McKenzie Hawkins.
Before this match, the USA and Japan had only met at the 1994 and 2021 Rugby World Cups, with the USA emerging victorious each time. Over the years, Japan has shown notable improvements, boasting a fast and intense playing style.
Guided by strong leadership, the Eagles have continued to refine their distinct American brand of rugby. They were aiming to maintain their winning record against Japan as they prepared for WXV 1 in Canada later this fall.
Commenting on the draw, Eagles coach Sione Fukofuka said: “…Japan are a very physical side in terms of speed to the ball, very good at the breakdown, and great work rate so it makes it really challenging to keep the ball in play and to find space. That’s how it turned out today, they put pressure at breakdown.”
Fukofuka was optimistic about the next match against Japan. “Next week we’re going to work on our attacking breakdown, attacking quicker, using the ball more, finding edges in space, and taking more advantage of our line out and maul," said Fukofuka.
Conditions in Kitakyushu were hot and humid, presenting challenges with handling the ball. Japan initially adopted a tactical approach, but an overambitious kick led to a turnover and an attacking lineout, resulting in a try credited to Wako Kitano, with Ayasa Otsuka adding the extra points.
Although Kathryn Treder appeared to score for the Americans after breaking from a maul, the points were discounted following a TMO review for obstruction. However, they managed to level the scores after Olivia Ortiz made a short run to score, with Hawkins converting the try.
The first half ended frantically, with both teams scoring. Japanese replacement center Kanako Kobayashi scored out wide after Japan secured a turnover in a counter-ruck. Summer Harris-Jones matched the effort, scoring in the corner after a lineout drive drew in the defense. Hawkins' successful conversion gave the Eagles a 14-12 lead at halftime.
Japan's strength at the set piece resulted in another score early in the second half, this time by Masami Kawamura, but a missed conversion left an opportunity for Hawkins. After a long deadlock, the Eagles advanced into attacking territory, and Japan eventually conceded a penalty. Hawkins stepped up and secured three points, and time expired with no winning score from either side.
In the second half, the Eagles saw three players making their test debuts, all of whom were replacements. Second-row Emerson Allen, winger Sariah Ibarra, and scrumhalf Sophie Pyrz all made their test debuts. The two teams will face each other again in Shizuoka next Saturday.