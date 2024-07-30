USA Women's Rugby Sevens Aiming For Historic Breakthrough At Paris Olympics
By Mohamed Bahaa
Phil Greening, former Wasps and England star, sees a chance for rugby sevens to make a significant impact in the United States with a successful Olympic campaign. Greening, who had a career-ending injury during the 2005 Twickenham final, now channels his expertise into coaching the USA rugby teams. His hopes are high as the USA women’s sevens team prepares for a crucial match against France, following victories over Japan and Brazil.
Reflecting on his decision to retire from professional play, Greening recalls, "It was a choice of carry on and if your foot goes again you’re on a walking cane, or go now with a medal round your neck. I chose that."
Nearly two decades later, Greening is a central figure in American rugby, supporting head coach Mike Friday. With the sport facing competition from the rising popularity of Flag Football and Rugby League 9’s, Friday has deemed this Olympic competition "make or break" for rugby in the US. Greening echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the potential impact of an Olympic medal on rugby’s future in America, particularly in the lead-up to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 and the Rugby World Cups in 2031 (men) and 2033 (women).
"Americans love to follow success," Greening notes, highlighting the significant growth potential for women’s rugby in the US. "If the girls medal here, that will change things, that will send ripples through America for sure. Because this country loves the Olympics."
Greening underscores the importance of success at the school level to attract interest in rugby amidst the dominant sports of football, basketball, and baseball. He stresses the necessity of scholarships for rugby, which would offer students a path to college and subsequently elevate the sport's status.
To build a solid foundation, Greening advocates for rugby's inclusion in high school curriculums, allowing athletes to gain exposure to the sport early on. This strategy would enable those who do not make it in the NFL or NBA to pivot to rugby with a foundational understanding of the game.
Greening envisions a transformative future if rugby can attain scholarship status. "Wow, that would be a game changer," he remarks. "The women’s game in particular will get so big in the States if that happens."
Greening's dedication to American rugby is evident in his commitment, even when USA Rugby faced bankruptcy in 2020. He and Friday continued working unpaid, showing their long-term commitment to the sport. Greening’s efforts to secure sponsorships and funding have been relentless, driven by a passion for growing rugby in the US.
As the USA women’s sevens team competes in the Olympics, Greening’s dreams extend beyond the field, hoping for a revived Wasps club and further success in his coaching career. But for now, his focus remains on guiding the USA team to a historic Olympic achievement.