USA Women's Rugby Team Slips In World Rankings Following Draw Against Japan
By Mohamed Bahaa
Following a hard fought 17-17 tie with Japan in Kitakyushu, the USA Women's Rugby team slipped two points to ninth in the World Rugby Women's Rankings. Japan outscored their visitors three tries to two in the fierce game at Mikuni World Stadium, but the accuracy of McKenzie Hawkins' boot guaranteed the USA salvaged a draw in the opener of their two-Test series.
Starting strong, the Women's Eagles led 14-12 at halftime. Try from Olivia Ortiz and Summer Harris-Jones, both of which Hawkins converted successfully, guaranteed their lead. But with an unconverted try in the second half, Japan pull ahead, underlining pressure on the USA.
The USA team had to wait until the last seconds to level the score even though they controlled most of the game and spent a lot of time in Japanese territory. Hawkins, showing great control, slotted a penalty in the last two minutes to boost her overall score for the game to seven points and guarantee a draw.
Japan stays in 11th place, behind Ireland by 4.97 points, even though their draw earned 0.34 points. The draw cost the USA 0.34 points, which caused them to drop from seventh to ninth on the rankings. Wales and Italy might advance to seventh and ninth respectively using their slide in place.
The difference between the USA and 10th ranked Ireland today is just 0.71 points. The women's Eagles' 1.75 point margin from sixth-placed Scotland highlights the competitiveness at the top of the rankings.
This game gave important experience as both teams get ready for annual women's rugby union competition between national teams 2024 (WXV 2024). Competing in WXV 2024 in South Africa, Japan will face the hosts, Scotland, and Wales. Conversely, the USA is getting ready for their top division debut next month, where they will face Ireland, France, and England in Canada.
Next Saturday at Shizuoka Stadium marks the last game of the USA's trip, where they aim to wrap it off with great success.