Wallabies Gain Strength With Tupou's Move To Waratahs
By Mohamed Bahaa
The Waratahs have made a significant addition to their squad, announcing the signing of Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou for the 2025 season.
At 28, Tupou stands out as one of the premier tighthead props globally, recognized for his formidable scrummaging skills and dynamic running. His professional journey began with the Reds in 2016, and he recently played for the Melbourne Rebels in the Super Rugby Pacific.
With over 100 Super Rugby matches and more than 50 international caps for Australia since his debut against Scotland in 2017, Tupou's experience is invaluable. His acquisition is a strategic win for the Waratahs, as clubs like Leinster and Montpellier were reportedly vying for his signature.
Tupou's arrival will fortify an already robust Waratahs front row, teaming up with Wallabies Angus Bell at loosehead prop and Dave Porecki at hooker. Waratahs director of performance Simon Raiwalui expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We’re absolutely thrilled that Taniela will be joining our club in 2025. Taniela is one of Australia’s best rugby players, and any club in the world would be happy to have his services. His signing is a portrayal of the positive direction that the Waratahs are heading in, and I have no doubt that our members and fans will be eagerly anticipating seeing Taniela running out in sky blue next season.”
Known affectionately as the 'Tongan Thor,' Tupou shares this excitement. “The Waratahs are a big brand in Australian rugby and have a proud history,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to joining the club next season. Waratahs fans are very passionate, and I’m happy that they’ll be cheering for me in 2025. I’ve played with Belly, Jake, Langi, and Porecki for Australia, and I’m excited to join forces with them for the Waratahs. With Andrew Kellaway and Joseph Suaalii also joining the club, I’m confident we’ll be in for a big year.”
Rob Leota, former Rebels captain, is also settling into his new role with the Waratahs, appreciating the support from familiar faces and family in Sydney. “It’s great to be here at the ‘Tahs; I’ve settled in really well,” he said. “I’ve got good relationships with Belly, Porecki, and a few other boys, but I’ve also got a lot of family in Sydney, which has made the transition easier for me, especially leaving home for the first time. It’s good to obviously have some Rebels boys here as well that I’ve played with the last couple of years. Darby is a Wallaby now, and I know that he and Kellaway will both be great additions to the ‘Tahs next year. Dan McKellar was another big reason why I came here as well. He’s a coach that’s hard but fair. He’s going to expect us to work hard and concentrate on the little effort areas.”