Wallabies Set To Defend Their Brisbane Stronghold Against Springboks
By Mohamed Bahaa
Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium has become synonymous with success for the Wallabies over the past decade, earning its reputation as a "fortress" for the Australian rugby team. This weekend, the Wallabies will once again look to defend this stronghold against the formidable Springboks, the reigning two-time Rugby World Cup champions from South Africa.
Despite their global dominance, the Springboks have struggled to conquer the Wallabies on their home turf, not having secured a victory at Suncorp Stadium since a commanding 38-12 win in 2013. Since then, the Wallabies have built an impressive record at this venue, with victories under former coach Michael Cheika in 2015, 2016, and 2018, and a notable 30-17 win under Dave Rennie's leadership in 2021.
In the intervening years, South Africa has solidified its position as a rugby powerhouse, securing back-to-back World Cup titles and establishing themselves as favorites for Saturday’s eagerly anticipated match. Yet, the Wallabies, currently three wins from three under new head coach Joe Schmidt, are gearing up for what promises to be a challenging Rugby Championship encounter.
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, a key player for the Wallabies, emphasizes the importance of the home crowd and the Suncorp Stadium's influence on the team's performance. “You can’t look further then, I’m hearing rumours that it’s almost a sell-out at Suncorp (Stadium), so the fans are a big one, a big part of that. We’re going to use every single one of them to get behind us and rally us against the South Africans,” Salakaia-Loto said.
He continued, “Number one, the fans are so supportive and huge, but two, we’ve had some close, tough wins at Suncorp in recent times. We use that and we draw upon that and the boys have had good success here, not only at Test level but at Super level. I think the boys are familiar with the ground. Good weather up here also plays a part. I guess we win games here, we grow in confidence and it becomes a fortress the more you win, so hopefully, we can keep that going.”
For Salakaia-Loto, the opportunity to wear the Wallaby gold jersey at Suncorp Stadium is particularly special. The second rower recently signed with the Queensland Reds, marking a return to Ballymore after a celebrated stint several years ago.
At 27, Salakaia-Loto's journey in rugby has been noteworthy. He made his debut for the Reds at just 19 and quickly became a pivotal player, contributing to their Super Rugby AU triumph in 2021. His career has since seen him play for England's Northampton Saints and later return to Australia with the Melbourne Rebels. Now back with the Reds, Salakaia-Loto is eager to continue his journey and share his international experience with the next generation of players.
Looking ahead to the upcoming match, Salakaia-Loto remains optimistic about the team's potential. “I don’t see why anyone would think that they wouldn’t develop,” he added. “You’re only as good as your competition, and it’s healthy competition with those boys. We’re all there to make each other better. Competition can only be healthy.”