Will Jordan Anticipated Return: All Blacks Prepare for Rugby Championship
By Mohamed Bahaa
As the All Blacks gear up for the Rugby Championship, head coach Scott Robertson has hinted at a potential return for star player Will Jordan. Following the completion of the July series against England and Fiji, the All Blacks' coaching team will convene at the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport (NZCIS) in Wellington. On Sunday, they will announce a 36-man squad for the upcoming championship.
Initially, the squad for the England series comprised 32 players, supplemented by eight additional players who formed an extended roster. Among these newcomers, several were granted their All Blacks debuts in the matches against Fiji.
Robertson discussed the ongoing deliberations among selectors regarding the extra slots available in the squad. “We’re looking at the mix of positions we need to bolster,” he explained. “It could be an additional front-rower, a loose forward, or a lock. These are the areas we're focusing on right now, along with considering versatile backs who can cover multiple positions.”
Without explicitly naming players, Robertson hinted at the return of someone recovering from injury. The player fitting this profile is Will Jordan, who has been absent from the field since the World Cup final last November. Jordan underwent surgery earlier this year to address a long-standing shoulder injury, which sidelined him for the entire Super Rugby Pacific season. However, he has successfully recuperated and has been training with the All Blacks during the July series.
The All Blacks face significant challenges in the halfback position, with Cortez Ratima being the latest to join the injury list. The team has already seen Cam Roigard sidelined during the Super Rugby season, and TJ Perenara suffered a knee injury in the first Test against England.
Robertson’s strategic squad adjustments and potential inclusion of returning players like Jordan highlight the team's adaptive approach as they navigate injuries and prepare for the crucial Rugby Championship. The forthcoming squad announcement will be pivotal as the All Blacks aim to assemble a balanced and robust team to tackle the upcoming challenges.