Zimbabwe Secures Historic Victory At Rugby Africa Men's Cup 2024
By Mohamed Bahaa
In a commanding performance on Sunday, Zimbabwe's national rugby team, the Sables, clinched their first Rugby Africa Men's Cup title in over a decade, defeating Algeria 29-3 in Kampala. This victory marks Zimbabwe's first championship since 2012 and elevates them to their highest position in the World Rugby Men's Rankings in nearly nine years.
Algeria, making their inaugural final appearance, had earned their spot with notable victories over Ivory Coast and Kenya. However, the experienced Sables, aiming for their second title, proved too strong. Zimbabwe demonstrated their superiority throughout the match, scoring four tries while keeping Algeria scoreless.
Trevor Gurwe, the Sables' right wing, ignited their winning run with two first-half tries. The team maintained their momentum, but it was in the closing stages that they secured the win. Substitute front-row Liam Larkan and openside flanker Godfrey Muzanargwo added two more tries in the last seven minutes, sealing the triumph.
“This is a dream come true for every player and staff member. We dedicate this victory to the millions of Zimbabweans who have supported us throughout our journey," said Zimbabwe's captain Hilton Mudariki. “This is just the beginning, and we are committed to building on this success. This win is not just for the team, it is for the 16 million Zimbabweans dotted around the world."
With this victory, Zimbabwe will climb to 28th in the World Rugby Men's Rankings, marking their highest standing since reaching 26th in November 2015. Algeria's impressive campaign, culminating in their first final, will see them rise to a record 58th, up from their previous 69th position.
The tournament saw the end of Namibia's decade-long dominance as African champions. Zimbabwe's semi-final victory over Namibia halted their reign, which included six titles. However, Namibia rebounded on Sunday with a 38-27 win against Kenya. Inside-centre Denzo Bruwer's accurate kicking contributed 18 points, ensuring Namibia only dropped one place to 25th in the rankings.
Kenya's fortunes declined as they suffered two losses in a week, first to Algeria in the semi-finals and then to Namibia, resulting in a three-place drop to 37th. Meanwhile, tournament hosts Uganda claimed fifth place after an exhilarating 34-31 win over Senegal, decided by Joseph Aredo's decisive penalty after 104 minutes of play. Uganda's performance will move them up to 36th in the rankings, overtaking Kenya.
In the seventh-place play-off, Ivory Coast defeated Burkina Faso 23-10 but will still find themselves six places lower in the rankings at 62nd.