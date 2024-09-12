Premiership Rugby Extends Partnership with Gallagher
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Premiership Rugby and title sponsor Gallagher have agreed to a long-term deal, extending their partnership until 2028. This renewed commitment marks a decade of collaboration between Premiership Rugby and Gallagher, significantly boosting the sport of rugby in England.
In recent years, financial difficulties led to teams like London Irish, Wasps, and Worcester Warriors collapsing. However, the Premiership appears to have overcome these challenges in the 2023/24 season.
The previous season concluded with Northampton Saints emerging as champions after defeating Bath in the final. The competition was broadcast in 164 territories, reaching over 100 million fans worldwide. Notably, the final event was the fastest sell-out in the league's history after an extremely competitive season.
Gallagher's involvement as the official title sponsor of Premiership Rugby since 2018 has been widely recognized as a key factor in the league's success. The insurance brokerage has significantly contributed to breaking attendance records during the 2023/24 campaign through its innovative 'Right Here for Rugby' initiative, which effectively introduced the sport to new audiences nationwide.
Gallagher has co-funded Premiership Rugby's community program, Project Rugby, which has successfully engaged over 100,000 young people in the sport across England. This program specifically targets individuals from underrepresented groups, including women and girls, people with disabilities, and those from ethnically diverse or lower socioeconomic backgrounds.
Simon Massie-Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Premiership Rugby, has praised the impact of Gallagher's partnership and believes it to be one of the most beneficial collaborations in sports.
“Gallagher has been an incredible partner to Premiership Rugby and all of our clubs over the past six years. And this new extension provides important, long-term support for the sport as we write a new story together,” said Massie-Taylor.
“Gallagher and its leadership have demonstrated real commitment and passion for growing the league, and we could not have asked for more from a title partner,” he added.
“So I speak on the behalf of everyone at Premiership Rugby and all of our clubs when I say how delighted we are to have renewed our title partnership with Gallagher. We look forward to what we can achieve in what will become a decade together in what is fast becoming one of the most successful partnerships in sport.”